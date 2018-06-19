 »   »   »  Man In Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Video Has Worked With Shahrukh Khan & Madhuri Dixit!

A man was lambasted by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for littering on the road as he threw garbage from his car window and ended up getting an earful from Anushka and Virat. If that was not enough, Virat posted the clip on his social media handle and it ended up going viral in no time. The man here is Arhhan Singh, and it is now revealed that he was a child actor back in the 90s and has worked with Shahrukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and also Shahid Kapoor.

We wonder if Shahrukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Shahid Kapoor even remember him in the first place and if they do, would they come out in support of him? Social media is now divided into two as some support Anushka and Virat's antics, the others cry foul saying that the video was unnecessary and it violated the man's privacy while exposing him to vicious trolls who are wandering the internet, just to offend someone.

Worked With Shahrukh Khan Arhhan Singh played the role of Shahrukh Khan's nephew in the movie English Babu Desi Mem which released in the year 1996. The movie also starred Sonali Bendre in the lead roles. Worked With Shahid Kapoor Arhhan Singh was seen as a high school student in Shahid Kapoor's 2010 released Paathshala. The movie also starred Ayesha Takia in the lead role. Raja In 1995 Remember Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor's 'Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi' track from Raja? Yes, Arhhan Singh was part of the movie too which released in 1995. Dekh Bhai Dekh Arhhan Singh also starred in the television serial Dekh Bhai Dekh which aired from the year 1993. He played the role of Shekhar Suman's son in the serial.