English
 »   »   »  Man In Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Video Has Worked With Shahrukh Khan & Madhuri Dixit!

Man In Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Video Has Worked With Shahrukh Khan & Madhuri Dixit!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    A man was lambasted by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for littering on the road as he threw garbage from his car window and ended up getting an earful from Anushka and Virat. If that was not enough, Virat posted the clip on his social media handle and it ended up going viral in no time. The man here is Arhhan Singh, and it is now revealed that he was a child actor back in the 90s and has worked with Shahrukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and also Shahid Kapoor.

    We wonder if Shahrukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Shahid Kapoor even remember him in the first place and if they do, would they come out in support of him? Social media is now divided into two as some support Anushka and Virat's antics, the others cry foul saying that the video was unnecessary and it violated the man's privacy while exposing him to vicious trolls who are wandering the internet, just to offend someone.

    Worked With Shahrukh Khan

    Arhhan Singh played the role of Shahrukh Khan's nephew in the movie English Babu Desi Mem which released in the year 1996. The movie also starred Sonali Bendre in the lead roles.

    Worked With Shahid Kapoor

    Arhhan Singh was seen as a high school student in Shahid Kapoor's 2010 released Paathshala. The movie also starred Ayesha Takia in the lead role.

    Raja In 1995

    Remember Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor's 'Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi' track from Raja? Yes, Arhhan Singh was part of the movie too which released in 1995.

    Dekh Bhai Dekh

    Arhhan Singh also starred in the television serial Dekh Bhai Dekh which aired from the year 1993. He played the role of Shekhar Suman's son in the serial.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 18:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue