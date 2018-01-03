 »   »   » Bikini Diaries! Mandira Bedi Welcomes 2018 In Thailand! Pictures

The hot and stunning Mandira Bedi flaunted her fit and sizzling body by the pool in Phuket, Thailand, as she welcomed the New Year 2018 along with her husband Raj Kaushal. She captioned the picture as, "2017 was fabulous.. but in 2018, I will take the plunge!! (#ByeBye2017)"
She posted several images on her Twitter handle chilling with her friends and the group enjoyed a motorboat ride across the Maya Bay and visited the PhiPhi Islands as well. Check out the pictures below...
Mandira Bedi
Mandira Bedi welcomed the New Year 2018 in Phuket, Thailand chilling by the pool in a bikini.
But First, Selfie!
Mandira Bedi headed to Phuket, Thaliand to welcome the New Year along with her husband Raj Kaushal.
PhiPhi Islands
Mandira Bedi along with her husband, son and friends headed to the PhiPhi Islands as well.
Toned Body
She has a perfectly toned body and has worked out really hard at the gym to attain this figure.
Unbelievable!
It's hard to believe that she 45 years old, folks! She looks much more fitter than a woman in her twenties.