 »   »   » Bikini Diaries! Mandira Bedi Welcomes 2018 In Thailand! Pictures

Mandira Bedi Welcomes 2018 in her Hot Style; Check out here | FilmiBeat

The hot and stunning Mandira Bedi flaunted her fit and sizzling body by the pool in Phuket, Thailand, as she welcomed the New Year 2018 along with her husband Raj Kaushal. She captioned the picture as, "2017 was fabulous.. but in 2018, I will take the plunge!! (#ByeBye2017)"

She posted several images on her Twitter handle chilling with her friends and the group enjoyed a motorboat ride across the Maya Bay and visited the PhiPhi Islands as well. Check out the pictures below...