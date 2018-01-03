 »   »   » Bikini Diaries! Mandira Bedi Welcomes 2018 In Thailand! Pictures

Bikini Diaries! Mandira Bedi Welcomes 2018 In Thailand! Pictures

Posted By:
Mandira Bedi Welcomes 2018 in her Hot Style; Check out here | FilmiBeat

The hot and stunning Mandira Bedi flaunted her fit and sizzling body by the pool in Phuket, Thailand, as she welcomed the New Year 2018 along with her husband Raj Kaushal. She captioned the picture as, "2017 was fabulous.. but in 2018, I will take the plunge!! (#ByeBye2017)"

She posted several images on her Twitter handle chilling with her friends and the group enjoyed a motorboat ride across the Maya Bay and visited the PhiPhi Islands as well. Check out the pictures below...

Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi welcomed the New Year 2018 in Phuket, Thailand chilling by the pool in a bikini.

Fit As A Fiddle

Fit As A Fiddle

Mandira Bedi flaunted her sizzling body and man, she's as fit as a fiddle!

Party Animals

Party Animals

Life is one big party for Mandira Bedi and her family, folks!

But First, Selfie!

But First, Selfie!

Mandira Bedi headed to Phuket, Thaliand to welcome the New Year along with her husband Raj Kaushal.

Maya Bay

Maya Bay

She also went on a motor boat ride across the Maya Bay.

PhiPhi Islands

PhiPhi Islands

Mandira Bedi along with her husband, son and friends headed to the PhiPhi Islands as well.

Toned Body

Toned Body

She has a perfectly toned body and has worked out really hard at the gym to attain this figure.

Unbelievable!

Unbelievable!

It's hard to believe that she 45 years old, folks! She looks much more fitter than a woman in her twenties.

Dedicated Woman

Dedicated Woman

Her dedication to fitness has made her what she is today!

Beach Babies

Beach Babies

It's really a good feeling to chill by the beach during the New Years time.

Buddies

Buddies

Everything looks like a big party when you're at the beach with your friends, peeps!

Welcome 2018

Welcome 2018

Mandira Bedi is surely going to take 2018 by its horns and be successful.

Happy New Year

Happy New Year

We wish Mandira Bedi and her husband Raj Kaushal a very happy New Year.

Mandira Bedi
Story first published: Wednesday, January 3, 2018, 15:49 [IST]
