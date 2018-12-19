 »   »   »  Manikarnika Actor Claims He Has Not Received Full Payment; Tweets And Seeks Kangana’s Help

Manikarnika, the Kangana Ranaut starrer that has got everyone buzzing with excitement after it just released its trailer, finds itself facing another controversy now. Actor Andy Von Eich, who plays the role of a British officer in the film, reportedly tweeted claiming that he has not received full payment from the producers of Manikarnika.

German actor Andy Von Eich took to Twitter to seek help from Kangana for not having received his dues for working in Manikarnika. Expressing his disappointment, he said,"Today #Manikarnika trailer released. I still haven't received full payment for my acting in this movie by the production house. I can't imagine that this is in the sense of #KanganaRanaut if she would know about that. Please help. #ManikarnikaTrailerLaunch #zee #karios."

However, it looks like the tweet has now been deleted.

Just last month, allegations were made by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) that the producers of the film were yet to clear the dues of workers and junior artists; a sum of approximately Rs. 1.5 crores.

Producer Karan Jain had denied the allegations saying that all the legitimate and due payments had been cleared except for one vendor, who he claimed was arm-twisting them. Karan Jain had said, "As a production house, we are absolutely clear on not holding back anyone's payment which is legitimate and due, as we immensely respect everyone's hard work that has gone into this film. We are thankful to each vendor/individual who has helped us on making this film."

Kangana had reacted strongly to the claims of FWICE. She had said, "It is very sad. I have always opposed such practices. Labourers and technicians are devalued in the film industry. I don't know why actors get unnecessary attention and importance in the film industry and because of that I want to be a technician." She was later assured by the makers who told her that Zee Studios are a big studio with a good reputation, and they promised to resolve the issue.

Manikarnika is produced by Zee Studios and is set to release on January 25th, 2019.

