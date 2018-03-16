 »   »   » Manikarnika: Ankita Lokhande Looks Picture Perfect As Jhalkari Bai In This First Look!

Ankita Looks Every Bit Of A Marathi Mulgi

Dressed in a Maharashtrian nauvari saree with a kamar patta (waist belt) and traditional silver jewellery, Ankita looks stunning as Jhalkari bai whom we just can't wait to watch on the celluloid.



Who Was Jhalkari Bai?

For those who ain't aware, Jhalkari Bai was an incredible warrior who disguised herself as Rani Laxmibai due to their uncanny resemblance and took command of the army, thus giving the real queen a chance to escape in the meantime during the Battle of Jhansi.



When Ankita Spoke About Her Role

The actress had earlier said, "I'd never heard of her before, not many have, but Jhalkaribai was one of the greatest heroes of our proud history. I'm honoured that I'll be telling her story to the world, fighting alongside Kangana's Rani Laxmibai."



Did She Just Reveal The Release Date Of Manikarnika?

At a recent event Ankita said, "My film is releasing on August 3. You will get to see the work I did in the movie on August 3. I hope that you guys have appreciated my work up until now. So hopefully, you like my work in Manikarnika as well. I hope this release date is finale as I am eagerly waiting for the movie as well."



On Working With Kangana Ranaut

"She's a professional on the sets. And you can only see Rani Laxmibai on the sets. Kangana is the hero of the film, and she's launching me as the heroine of this film. I'm assuming I'm the heroine now! It's not tough to launch someone, but it's important to give the right platform, which I've got. I'm playing the role of Jhalkaribai in the film, and it's a fabulous part. I'm working very hard for my role," she was earlier quoted as saying.



She's All Praises For Kangana

"She's sweet with me like she is with everyone else on the sets. We've practised together and she has helped me many times and also appreciated my scenes and dancing skills. When you are new and someone like Kangana supports you, it really means a lot."



Ankita On Playing A Challenging Role Like Jhalkari Bai

"People only know Jhalkaribai as a warrior and a replica of Rani Lakshmibai, and that made the role doubly challenging. When I discussed my scenes with Danny sir (Danny Denzongpa), he advised me to do it my way and today I believe she must have been someone like me."

