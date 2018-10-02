 »   »   »  Manikarnika Teaser: Kangana Ranaut As Rani Laxmibai Leaves Us Awestruck!

The teaser of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen in Jhansi has been released today. The film is a tribute to Rani Laxmibai, who was the first to declare a war cry against the Britishers and thus changed the course of Indian Independence struggle.

From valour to bloodshed, the teaser manages to show us all the facets of the queen of Jhansi. It also captures some fine nuances of India's freedom struggle and leaves the audience awestruck.



Kangana Ranaut as Rani Laxmibai looks regal and fierce at the same time in the teaser. In this teaser we see her don on many shades, from the queen that is loved by all, to a mother and a warrior who is ready to give her life for her country.



Check out the teaser here-







Earlier Kangana had shared, "I am proud of this film, and of portraying a character who empowers and inspires. We have put in our heart, blood and sweat into making this film. Manikarnika will make every Indian proud. I am ecstatic to showcase the teaser to everyone on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.



Speaking about playing Rani Laxmibai, the warrior queen of Jhansi in the film, Kangana had said that it is the most exciting character of her career.



She said, "The way Vijendra sir has written it and conceived it, it's very superhero-like. Usually, my characters are flawed and human in terms of their abilities. But this one is extraordinary. When I signed this film my first thought was 'How come there's no film on 'Jhansi ki Rani' yet?' I suddenly felt very fortunate that there isn't any yet. "Because if there was even one film on Rani Laxmibai irrespective of its quality or content, then nobody would have repeated it. So, I consider it a stroke of luck that I'm doing it."



Rani Laxmibai is known for her rebellious attitude. When quzzed if she also has the similar streak in her, Kangana said, "I agree that I'm rebellious but she was a rebel with a cause and that makes her a hero. I rebel if my instincts want me to. So, she was a hero and I'm a bada**."



In yet another interview, she mentioned, "I met with a nerve-wracking accident while shooting the film. It left me with a scar on my forehead. But when I look back now, I carry this scar with pride. I am nowhere close to Jhansi Ki Rani, but her story definitely gave me courage and strength to do this physically challenging part."



Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi also stars Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Zeeshan Ayyub and Tahir Shabbir in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on 25th January, 2019.

