 »   »   »  Manikarnika Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Leaves A Roaring Impression As Rani Laxmibai!

Make way for the trailer of one of the most awaited films of 2019! We are talking about Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi which has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The makers of the film have released the official trailer of the film and we bet it will leave you with goosebumps.

Kangana Ranaut as warrior queen Rani Laxmibai packs a punch in the 3.19 minute trailer. We also get a glimpse of Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkari bai.

Kangana was earlier quoted as saying in a statement to IANS, "I've grown up listening to Rani Laxmibai's legend and folklore like all of us but at the same time I did not know the intensity of her life. Her youth had gone in battling the enemy and preparing the regular people to become warriors."

She further added, "What was unknown about her life is that she fought for many things that are acceptable today like adoption and women empowerment. She was completely against untouchability and she neither believed in caste system. She was a Brahmin who fought like Kshatriyas. She fought against Bargad Pratha, Parda system, caste system and untouchability. She fought for all these things relentlessly and conquered all those.

Kangana further added, "She was a visionary and I value the freedom that we have because of her a lot more."

In yet another interview, the actress had mentioned, " I met with a nerve-wracking accident while shooting the film. It left me with a scar on my forehead. But when I look back now, I carry this scar with pride. I am nowhere close to Jhansi Ki Rani, but her story definitely gave me courage and strength to do this physically challenging part."

Ankita Lokhande who makes her Bollywood debut with this film plays the role of Jhalkari bai. Speaking about it, the actress had earlier shared, "Her heroism and sacrifices for the society are unsung but this woman was one of the most important factors in the battle of Jhansi. I had never thought that I would get a chance to play such a strong character in my life, but the film, Manikarnika took me on a journey of not only discovering the real Jhalkari Bai but also helped me discover the Jhalkari Bai in me.

I want to take this opportunity to ask every girl out there who are fighting their own battles to never give up. Fight your battles with pride and never let anyone put you down."

Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi also stars Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Zeeshan Ayyub and Tahir Shabbir in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatrical screens on 25th January next year.

