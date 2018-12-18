 »   »   »  Manikarnika Trailer To Release Today; Kanagana Ranaut Attends Film Promotion A Day Before

English
    National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut was seen at the promotions of her upcoming film Manikarnika, a day ahead of its trailer release. Based on the life of freedom fighter and warrior, Queen Laxmibai, Kangana Ranaut has the honour of playing her role in Manikarnika. The film is produced by Zee Studios and directed by Krish.

    Kangana Looking Beautiful In Pink

    Kangana Ranaut made an appearance at a promotional event for her film Manikarnika in a beautiful light pink saree. She looked every bit the diva that she is. Kangana has been gearing up for the release of Manikarnika on January 25, 2019 and is very excited for it.

    Kangana On Manikarnika's Production

    Due to controversial holdups, Manikarnika's release date was postponed from April 27, 2018 to the current release date. As reported by Times of India, Kangana Ranaut said this about the production of the film - "Manikarnika is the only film that has been made so quickly. Knowing that it's a prop drama, we shot and wrapped 60% of the film in October. Almost 70% of the film is in VFX."

    Talking about the real hero of the film, Kangana added, "We are really looking forward to showing the essence of Manikarnika's life through glimpses of the film, and eventually the story of the film which is our hero."

    Kangana Seems Proud To Portray Queen Laxmibai

    Talking about her character, Rani Laxmibai, Kangana Ranaut sounded proud to be playing the role in this statement that she made to IANS, "What was unknown about her life is that she fought for many things that are acceptable today like adoption and women empowerment. She was completely against untouchability and she neither believed in caste system." She added, "She was a visionary and I value the freedom that we have because of her a lot more."

    Manikarnika Trailer Will Be Out Today!

    Manikarnika trailer will be out tomorrow, December 19, 2018. The teaser of the film was released around two months back and it drew a lot of attention. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan lent his voice to the opening narration of the teaser. Narrating the story of Queen Manikarnika, rebellion against the British, Mr. Bachchan's voice sounded rightly in place considering that this is a period drama. Kangana Ranaut's fierce fighting scenes from the teaser caught the awe of audiences. Showing glimpses of grand sets and flamboyant costumes, the teaser has the audiences waiting for the trailer.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 2:02 [IST]
