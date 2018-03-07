 »   »   » Manish Malhotra To Archive Sridevi's Favourite Attires For Jhanvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor!

Sridevi : Jhanvi Kapoor - Khushi to get all Designer dresses of their Mom by Manish | FilmiBeat

Manish Malhotra was a close friend of Sridevi and her daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and the trio mostly sported his clothes during parties and various events. A source revealed that the ace designer is all set to archive the attires Sridevi had appreciated from his collection and will present them to Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, so that they can carry forward their mother's legacy.

It's really an honour for a woman to receive and wear the attires previously worn or liked by their mothers and Manish Malhotra is leaving no stone unturned for Jhanvi and Khushi with regard to taking forward Sridevi's legacy. Manish will hand over the attires to Jhanvi and Khushi in the coming days. That's such a noble thought from Manish, right? He's doing everything possible from his side just to bring a smile on Jhanvi and Khushi's faces.

Manish Malhotra Was Their Favourite Person Sridevi and her daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor mostly sported only Manish Malhotra's designer wear in their outings. Manish's Collections Made Them Look Like Goddesses Manish Malhotra was a very close friend of Sridevi and he even made her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi look like goddesses in his attires. Cherishing It Our Whole Life Receiving something which was liked and appreciated by one's mother is truly one of the most wonderful gifts. Walking The Extra Mile We're so glad that Manish Malhotra is going out of his way just to bring a smile on Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's faces. He's really special! Manish Was The First Also, Manish Malhotra was the first to rush to Anil Kapoor's residence as soon as he heard the news about Sridevi's death and was beside the family members until the last rites took place. Bringing Smiles To One And All We hope more positive people like Manish Malhotra spring out all across the Bollywood film industry and bring smiles to people.

