 »   »   » BREAKING! This Celebrity CONFIRMS Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's AFFAIR; Marriage On The Cards Too?

Yes, you read it right! Famous designer Manish Malhotra and actress Sonakshi Sinha appeared together on a talk show where Manish clearly hinted that the Brahmastra couple are all set to become real life lovers. Wait, there is more, in the same show, Sonakshi Sinha also confirmed that Alia and Sidharth Malhotra are no longer together.
Those who have come in late, Alia and Sidharth started dating during the making of Kapoor And Sons. However, the two always kept their relationship under wraps. Coming back to Ranbir and Alia, read what Manish and Sona revealed...
Sid & Alia's Break-up
As per a report in Filmfare, Sonakshi Sinha was quizzed about predicting a break up that would happen in 2018, to which Sonakshi quickly replied saying, "Sidharth and Alia".
Sonakshi Confirmed The Split
The host instantly caught on saying, "You just admitted that Alia and Sid are dating." This statement made Sonakshi realise what she had said and the actress couldn't stop her laughter after that.
The Hook Up Of 2018
The host also questioned Manish Malhotra on his views about the hook up that would take place this year and he immediately replied back by taking Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's name.
They Are Not 'Just Friends'
A recent report in Spotboye stated that Ranbir and Alia have become a little more than ‘just good friends' at this point. Sources close to Ranbir claim when not working Mr Kapoor chooses to lounge around at Alia's house --- and vice versa.
How They Are Trying To Hide Their Affair
They are playing it cool (and safe) and make it a point to send their cars racing back to their respective houses, if they stay back at each other's pad.
The Late Night Parties
Here's another detail --- Ranbir, Alia and their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji have been partying almost every other night at Kapoor's residence at Vaastu Apartments, Bandra.
How Alia Avoids Getting Clicked Outside Ranbir's House
The partying often carries on till an ungodly hour, at which point Ranbir calls for the watchman on shift. He is then requested to check for any prying late-night reporters or photogs who might get pictures of Alia exiting the building.
Even Ranbir Visits Alia At Her House
And then there are times, when Ranbir chooses to visit Ms Bhatt's swanky Juhu house. It's not sure if Alia's Sister was at home or not then --- but yes the duo did sneak in some quiet time together. Ranbir reached Alia's house at around 11 pm & left for his Bandra residence at 7 in the morning.
Also Read: Aiyaary Gets Censor Certificate, To Release On Feb 16