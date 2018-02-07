 »   »   » BREAKING! This Celebrity CONFIRMS Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's AFFAIR; Marriage On The Cards Too?

Sid & Alia's Break-up

As per a report in Filmfare, Sonakshi Sinha was quizzed about predicting a break up that would happen in 2018, to which Sonakshi quickly replied saying, "Sidharth and Alia".

Sonakshi Confirmed The Split

The host instantly caught on saying, "You just admitted that Alia and Sid are dating." This statement made Sonakshi realise what she had said and the actress couldn't stop her laughter after that.

The Hook Up Of 2018

The host also questioned Manish Malhotra on his views about the hook up that would take place this year and he immediately replied back by taking Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's name.

They Are Not 'Just Friends'

A recent report in Spotboye stated that Ranbir and Alia have become a little more than ‘just good friends' at this point. Sources close to Ranbir claim when not working Mr Kapoor chooses to lounge around at Alia's house --- and vice versa.

How They Are Trying To Hide Their Affair

They are playing it cool (and safe) and make it a point to send their cars racing back to their respective houses, if they stay back at each other's pad.

The Late Night Parties

Here's another detail --- Ranbir, Alia and their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji have been partying almost every other night at Kapoor's residence at Vaastu Apartments, Bandra.

How Alia Avoids Getting Clicked Outside Ranbir's House

The partying often carries on till an ungodly hour, at which point Ranbir calls for the watchman on shift. He is then requested to check for any prying late-night reporters or photogs who might get pictures of Alia exiting the building.

Even Ranbir Visits Alia At Her House

And then there are times, when Ranbir chooses to visit Ms Bhatt's swanky Juhu house. It's not sure if Alia's Sister was at home or not then --- but yes the duo did sneak in some quiet time together. Ranbir reached Alia's house at around 11 pm & left for his Bandra residence at 7 in the morning.