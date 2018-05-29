English
 »   »   »  Manish Malhotra Is DISGUSTED With Rumors About Him Confirming His Relationship With Karan Johar!

Manish Malhotra Is DISGUSTED With Rumors About Him Confirming His Relationship With Karan Johar!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

    This morning, we woke up to a piece of news which stated that renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra has confirmed his relationship with Karan Johar.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra SPOTTED Getting COZY With Nick Jonas On A Yacht, Is Love Finally In The Air?

    Reports stated that Bollywood's favorite designer indirectly acknowledged his relationship status with KJo on social media. As the news spread like wild fire, a leading entertainment portal got in touch with Manish Malhotra who expressed his shock over these reports. Scroll down to read what exactly transpired-

    Manish Malhotra's Birthday Wish For Karan Johar

    Recently Manish Malhotra had posted this picture on his Instagram page to wish Karan Johar on his birthday. He had captioned it as, "Happy happy birthday my dearest bestest friend @karanjohar have a wonderful year ahead 25!years of friendship and working together..and many more years to come and may you keep making the most wonderful films and keep being the spirited person that you are #karanjohar #friendship #friendslikefamily #Bff @mmalhotraworld."

    The Rumors Began Because Of This Comment

    One of the Instagram users commented, "You guys make the cute couple' on this photo and apparently Manish liked that comment.

    The Grapevine Went Berserk

    As soon as Manish liked the comment, several speculations started doing the rounds that the fashion designer had indirectly confirmed his relationship with Karan Johar.

    Manish Malhotra Sets The Record Straight

    When India Times got in touch with Manish Malhotra, he expressed his shock over it and was quoted as saying, "Karan is like a brother to me. It's just ridiculous". But by then the rumors had spread like wild fire everywhere.

    Meanwhile, what do you folks think about this fiasco? We wonder what would be Karan Johar's take on it!

    ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor TARGETED By Trollers Again! This Time For Wearing A Mangalsutra Around Her Wrist

    Read more about: manish malhotra karan johar
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue