 »   »   »  Manish Malhotra Is DISGUSTED With Rumors About Him Confirming His Relationship With Karan Johar!

This morning, we woke up to a piece of news which stated that renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra has confirmed his relationship with Karan Johar.
Reports stated that Bollywood's favorite designer indirectly acknowledged his relationship status with KJo on social media. As the news spread like wild fire, a leading entertainment portal got in touch with Manish Malhotra who expressed his shock over these reports. Scroll down to read what exactly transpired-
Manish Malhotra's Birthday Wish For Karan Johar
Recently Manish Malhotra had posted this picture on his Instagram page to wish Karan Johar on his birthday. He had captioned it as, "Happy happy birthday my dearest bestest friend @karanjohar have a wonderful year ahead 25!years of friendship and working together..and many more years to come and may you keep making the most wonderful films and keep being the spirited person that you are #karanjohar #friendship #friendslikefamily #Bff @mmalhotraworld."
The Rumors Began Because Of This Comment
One of the Instagram users commented, "You guys make the cute couple' on this photo and apparently Manish liked that comment.
The Grapevine Went Berserk
As soon as Manish liked the comment, several speculations started doing the rounds that the fashion designer had indirectly confirmed his relationship with Karan Johar.
Manish Malhotra Sets The Record Straight
When India Times got in touch with Manish Malhotra, he expressed his shock over it and was quoted as saying, "Karan is like a brother to me. It's just ridiculous". But by then the rumors had spread like wild fire everywhere.
Meanwhile, what do you folks think about this fiasco? We wonder what would be Karan Johar's take on it!
