 »   »   »  Manish Malhotra Is DISGUSTED With Rumors About Him Confirming His Relationship With Karan Johar!

Manish Malhotra's Birthday Wish For Karan Johar

Recently Manish Malhotra had posted this picture on his Instagram page to wish Karan Johar on his birthday. He had captioned it as, "Happy happy birthday my dearest bestest friend @karanjohar have a wonderful year ahead 25!years of friendship and working together..and many more years to come and may you keep making the most wonderful films and keep being the spirited person that you are #karanjohar #friendship #friendslikefamily #Bff @mmalhotraworld."

The Rumors Began Because Of This Comment

One of the Instagram users commented, "You guys make the cute couple' on this photo and apparently Manish liked that comment.

The Grapevine Went Berserk

As soon as Manish liked the comment, several speculations started doing the rounds that the fashion designer had indirectly confirmed his relationship with Karan Johar.

Manish Malhotra Sets The Record Straight

When India Times got in touch with Manish Malhotra, he expressed his shock over it and was quoted as saying, "Karan is like a brother to me. It's just ridiculous". But by then the rumors had spread like wild fire everywhere.