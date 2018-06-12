 »   »   »  Manisha Koirala's Heartbreaking Confession About Being Unlucky In Love Will Move You To Tears!

Manisha Is No Longer Looking For Love

She was quoted as saying, "Maybe the man-woman love is not destined to happen for me."



Once Bitten Twice Shy

"Fine. I'd rather accept this sad truth of my life rather than fall into the wrong relationship again. I won't allow any man to bring me down, ever."



She Is Scared To Make The Wrong Move In Love

"Whether it is my career or my personal life, I can't afford to make wrong moves at this stage when God has given me a second chance," Manisha was quoted as saying.



On Emerging Victorious From A Battle With Cancer

"My world fell apart. But then the experience made me so much wiser and tolerant. It takes a life-threatening experience to make you realise the true value of life."



From Real To Reel

Co-incidentally the actress is also playing a cancer patient in Sanju. Speaking about it Manisha shared, "To live through the pain,trauma and suffering again... It required a lot of inner strength to play Nargisji. But finally it was all worth it, because Nargis was such an iconic figure. I've tried to capture her essence, the core of her being. Just looking like her, or combing my hair the way she did, is not enough. I had to understand her spirit, her soul. Just how much I've succeeded, we will soon know."



Is Manisha Planning To Adopt A Kid?

Last years, reports surfaced that Manisha was keen to adopt a baby girl. On this, the actress said, "Adopting a child is also on the cards. But not right away. Not when I am so busy. I will bring home that child only when I know I can give or him all my time. There is no point in becoming a mother when your other duties in life pull you away in other directions."

