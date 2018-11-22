English
Manisha Koirala SHUTS DOWN A User Who Questioned Her Ability To Attend Deepika-Ranveer's Reception

By
    The Internet can sometimes be a dark and terrible place where anyone can get away with saying anything and while some celebrities let it go off the hook, others give it back instantly. The whole country is excited about the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer's Singh wedding and reception parties and Manisha Koirala took to Twitter congratulating the couple on their big day. However, a user questioned Manisha Koirala's ability to attend the reception, doubting that she may have not even been invited to it and Manisha gave it back to the user, who later apologised for his insensitive comments.

    Here's What Manisha Koirala Tweeted About Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone

    Just like everyone else, Manisha Koirala took to her Twitter handle congratulating the couple on their wedding and wished them loads of success and happiness.

    Here's What The Insensitive User Replied To Manisha Koirala's Post

    So this Twitter user questioned Manisha Koirala if she was even invited to their wedding reception in the first place and the comments clearly show the negativity.

    Manisha Koirala Slams Him By Sharing The Invitation

    Manisha Koirala did not let his comments pass by and shared the wedding reception invitation. It clearly showed that she's been invited and shut down all the haters with this one post.

    The User Apologised For His Comments

    As soon as Manisha Koirala shared the invitation on her Twitter handle, the user apologised for his comments and we hope that he'll stop being insensitive to others in the future.

    The Big Fat Wedding Reception

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will throw a wedding reception on December 1, 2018 at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai for all their Bollywood colleagues and the who's who of town will be present to bless the couple. It would surely be a night to remember, folks!

