 »   »   »  Manisha Koirala SHUTS DOWN A User Who Questioned Her Ability To Attend Deepika-Ranveer's Reception

What a gorgeous couple!! Wishing you lifelong happiness @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone really sad I am out of town & can’t join in the celebrations but praying for lasting love and togetherness 💝 godbless you both! pic.twitter.com/vDmLmN4zJp — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) November 21, 2018

Here's What Manisha Koirala Tweeted About Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone

Just like everyone else, Manisha Koirala took to her Twitter handle congratulating the couple on their wedding and wished them loads of success and happiness.

But they had not invited anybody in their wedding...then what r u talking about — Ankit Paradkar⏺ (@being_ankitp) November 21, 2018

Here's What The Insensitive User Replied To Manisha Koirala's Post

So this Twitter user questioned Manisha Koirala if she was even invited to their wedding reception in the first place and the comments clearly show the negativity.

🙏🏻 normally I don’t give explanations pic.twitter.com/BIp0z8LFkA — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) November 21, 2018

Manisha Koirala Slams Him By Sharing The Invitation

Manisha Koirala did not let his comments pass by and shared the wedding reception invitation. It clearly showed that she's been invited and shut down all the haters with this one post.

No mam...I just asked..??...sorry if u hurt — Ankit Paradkar⏺ (@being_ankitp) November 21, 2018

The User Apologised For His Comments

As soon as Manisha Koirala shared the invitation on her Twitter handle, the user apologised for his comments and we hope that he'll stop being insensitive to others in the future.

The Big Fat Wedding Reception

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will throw a wedding reception on December 1, 2018 at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai for all their Bollywood colleagues and the who's who of town will be present to bless the couple. It would surely be a night to remember, folks!