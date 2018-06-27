 »   »   »  Sanju: Manisha Koirala Takes A Sly Dig At Salman, Shahrukh & Aamir Khan While Praising Ranbir Kapoor

Related Articles
Manisha Koirala, who has been quite away from the Bollywood is all set for her next release, Sanju, in which she will be seen stepping into the heavy shoes of Nargis Dutt. Manisha will be seen playing on-screen mother of Ranbir Kapoor and in her exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress talks about working with Ranbir for the first time and why she's flabbergasted by Ranbir's dedication towards the film.
While praising Ranbir, Manisha Koirala also took sly dig at the 'superstars' and said, "Superstar is great; it has never attracted me. It has never made me crazy."
Manisha Was Shocked By Ranbir's Transformation
"I could not believe who's who! I was shocked at Ranbir's capacity to transform. I knew that Ranbir was easily one of the best actors we have but I didn't know that he will surpass himself."
"I am shocked beyond that. All the 4-5 generations of the Kapoor khandaan has blossomed into him to be this amazing actor. He's brilliant and there are no two ways about it. Hands down, he's the best for years to come. He'll be marvelled as an actor."
Manisha On Considering Ranbir As A 'Superstar'
"I have a feeling, Ranbir is out for a bigger game than just being a 'superstar'. Because 'superstar' is great; it has never attracted me. It has never made me crazy. Stardom has a lot of limitation but art has none.
Art is forever growing, art stays. It doesn't die. At one time, the biggest star India had ever seen was Rajesh Khanna ji."
What Stardom Means To Manisha?
"For me, it's [stardom] there...enjoy it, have a great time when you have that. I see growth in art. I have been impressed with actors like Balraj Sahni ji and from role to role, he may not have ever been a 'star' but to me, he'll always be numero uno. I value that much more than what other people value, honestly," added Manisha.
'Some Great Performances Are Coming From The Most Unassuming People'
"This is an era where people want to excel in their work rather than keep a facade. I mean, it is okay to enjoy that. There's a good side to being a superstar, also. That's something to be enjoyed I feel.
It's okay to have that but, today, some great performances are coming from the most unassuming people, who may not have screen presence for that matter. Who may not have a typical good-looking material but they're brilliant actors. You can't take your eyes off them once they are on the screen.
Manisha In Awe Of Irrfan Khan & Vicky Kaushal
"Irrfan Khan for that matter, you have Rajkummar Rao. In this movie, you are going to have Vicky Kaushal. All his previous movies, whether it be Masaan or Lust Stories, he's brilliant and in Sanju, he is phenomenal.
Today's generation is of good performances. It's also keeping with the fact that people are seeing world cinema and in world cinema, there's a value for good performances."
