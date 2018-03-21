 »   »   » Manmarziyaan First Look! An Intense Abhishek Bachchan & Vicky Kaushal- Taapsee Pannu's Flirty Love

Related Articles
After much dilly-dallying, Manmarziyaan finally went on floors with Anurag Kashyap calling the shots and an all new cast- Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee.
The film was earlier suppose to cast Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar and the actors had even shot for few portions. Unfortunately the director back then stepped out and the film got shelved. However things came back on track with Anurag Kashyap now directing this flick.
This morning, the makers revealed the first look of the film. Check it out here-
A Turban-Clad Abhishek Bachchan
Last seen in Housefull 3, Abhishek Bachchan is back on the silver screen after a gap of two years. In this first look still, the actor is seen sporting a turban with an intense look in his eyes.
Carefree Romance
On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu look very much in love in the second still and spell romance in a flirty way.
Something New In Manmarziyaan
Going by the first look of this film, it looks like Kashyap is moving away from the violent and dark zone that he's known for and trying out something different.
Here's What Taapsee Had To Say
Earlier while speaking to IANS, the actress called Manmarziyaan 'a beautiful mix of the different worlds of filmmakers Aanand L. Rai and Anurag Kashyap".
Taapsee On Her Role In Manmarziyaan
"It's very rare and uncanny that a sport I learned for a specific film carried forward in my immediate next. I learned hockey for Soorma but ended up using the skills in Manmarziyaan as well. Unlike Soorma, I don't play a professional hockey player in Manmarziyaan, instead, I play a sports shop owner who sells sports goods and has learned hockey from her parents. The good part is that we saved the preparation time because of that."
Written by Kanika Dhillon and produced by Aanand L. Rai, Manmarziyaan is slated to release on 7th September.