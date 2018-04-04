English
Manoj Bajpayee: Being A Producer Is A Difficult Thing & Not A Cakewalk!

Manoj Bajpayee is all set for the release of his first production movie titled 'Missing' and the actor revealed that being a producer is the most difficult thing he has ever experienced in his entire life and said it's not a cakewalk, as the pressure of handling a movie is way too much. He opened up to HT about his experience by saying,

Missing (U/A): Book Your Tickets Right Away!

"It was a difficult thing. I wouldn't say it was a cakewalk because this was a job that I have never done before but the pressure of the film was taken by many capable people like line producers and executive producers."

Taking The Final Call For The Betterment!

"However, at the end of the day, taking a final call was always in my hand and taking the right decision was a difficult task because on one day you are playing the lead role in the film and the next day when you are doing a scene the executive producer suddenly starts telling you about the problem he is facing and he doesn't know which way to go."

Decision Making Is Crucial For A Producer

"In that kind of circumstances when your mind is completely stuck in the role, you have to take a fantastic decision for the entire production."

Difficult But Worth It, Says Manoj!

"I am happy that the experience was fulfilling not only as an actor but also as a producer. It was only possible because people like Tabuji, Mukul Abhyankar and Anu Kapoor, all of these people were very considerate, cooperative and at times taking the responsibility as well."

Which Character Does Manoj Like The Most In 'Missing'?

"There are many... but I think the character from Missing is one of them and I am not saying this because I am doing promotion of (the film)," he summed it up to HT.

Grand Release & Starcast

Missing starring Manoj Bajpayee, Tabu and Annu Kapoor is all set to hit the theatres on April 6, 2018.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 15:23 [IST]
