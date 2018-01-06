 »   »   » Manoj Bajpayee: Neeraj Pandey Brings The Best In Me As An Actor

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee have worked together on 6 projects till now including their upcoming film 'Aiyaary'.

Apart from Aiyaary, both have collaborated on projects like Naam Shabana ( 2017), Ouch ( short film), Missing (To be released), Saat Uchakkey( 2016 ), Special 26 (2013).



Their association dates back from the times of Special 26 which released in 2013.



Both of them have a very good rapport and share a great amount of respect for each other.



Manoj Bajpayee who has worked with Neeraj on several projects feels that he brings the best in him as an actor.



The National award-winning actor shared," Through the making and promotion of Special 26, I discovered in Neeraj not only a director who could bring out the best in me as an actor but also a straightforward, no-nonsense man of few words whose "good" meant "fantastic". It took us a while to open up to each other through conversations about cinema and more, but eventually, we realized how much in-sync we were."



Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in Neeraj's next Aiyaary playing the role of Abhay Singh a strong-minded army officer.



Aiyaary is a thriller film revolving around the relationship between a mentor and a protégé played by Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra respectively and is helmed by Neeraj Pandey.



Aiyaary stars an ensemble cast of Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Pooja Chopra, Rakulpreet, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah.



Neeraj Pandey will return to direction two years after his last directorial 'M.S. Dhoni' which not only won accolades from the audience and critics but also emerged victorious at the box office.



The ace filmmaker won the hearts of the audience with his appealing films that have a realistic touch like 'A Wednesday', 'Special 26', M.S. Dhoni' etc. The audience is keen on witnessing yet another mind-bending film by the filmmaker.



Plan C and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents 'Aiyaary' A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital is slated to release on 26th January 2018.