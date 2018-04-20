 »   »   » Ali Zafar In Trouble! Another Woman Accuses Him Of Groping & Forcibly Kissing Her

Related Articles
Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar is in serious trouble as many more women come forward and accused him of groping and forcibly kissing them. A make-up artist has now come forward stating that she faced sexual harassment by him and reported about the actor's cheap character and lack of condor. The make-up artist was quoted as saying,
"Seeing (the original accuser)'s courage it's impossible for me to not speak now, not only in support of her but also to say she's not alone. In the many years I have known Ali, he has on several occasions crossed boundaries of what is appropriate behaviour between friends." She also went ahead and said that Ali Zafar has a "clear lack of respect for women".
Make-up Artist Reveals The Horror She Faced By Ali Zafar
"Inappropriate contact, groping, sexual comments should not fall in the grey area between humour and indecency."
Objectifying Her Body
"Comments that would make your skin crawl and make you feel objectified are not to be reduced to ‘a joke' such behaviours can leave women feeling embarrassed, small and reduced to the level of entertainment at the hands of a woman."
Ali Zafar Is A Sleazy Man!
"In such cases, women like myself run from a situation and hope to God you never cross paths again. And when by some misfortune you do, you hide from him. Hoping that his sleazy eyes and hands don't find you again."
Touching Her Inappropriately
"His hands don't make their way up and down your waist or hold you too tight while you desperately try to wiggle and run," she wrote.
This Is Just The Beginning?
The make-up artist also said that the original accuser "isn't and has not been alone," and hinted there might be many more women who have suffered the same just like her.
Times Up!
"The memories of the times when Ali thought he could get away by saying vulgar things still disgust me," she added.
