 »   »   » MARK THE DATE! This Is When Tiger Shroff Starrer Student Of The Year 2 Will Hit The Big Screens

The Date Is Out

This Tiger Shroff starrer is slated to release on 23rd November, 2018. The makers even unveiled a new poster featuring Shroff Jr. and boy, his dashing looks is already making us impatient for the film.



Tiger's First Tyrst With Rom-Com

Earlier while talking to the daily, the actor had said, "It is Karan [Johar] sir's baby. He told me that he gets a lot of mails from people asking him when he would go on floors with the sequel. It is an honour to work with Karan sir." Tiger is quite excited to play a typical romantic hero for the first time.



Punit Malhotra To Helm The Film

While Student Of The Year was directed by Karan Johar, this time it's Punit Malhotra to call the shots.



Who Will Play Tiger's Romantic Interest?

While names like Disha Patani, Ananya Pandey and Manushi Chhillar are doing the rounds, a little birdie tells us that the makers will be announcing the names of the heroines last month. Student of The Year had two guys fighting over one girl, but this time it's vice-versa.



Tiger Shroff's SOTY2 Makes Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Release Date To Push Ahead To 2019!

To avoid box office clash, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 which was originally scheduled to release on 23rd November has been pushed ahead to next year.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Super30, the Anand Kumar biopic that was slated for release on 23 Nov 2018, will now release on 25 Jan 2019... Stars Hrithik Roshan... Directed by Vikas Bahl... #RepublicDayWeekend".





