 »   »   » AWESOME! Marriage Will Happen Cause I’ve Told The Universe I Want It: Priyanka Chopra

It Gives You Strength

''I don't have to think about what that might mean to someone else. I'm not saying I'll only think about me. But it gives you such strength. Then you're a strong person in your next relationship.''

Marriage Will Happen

''I've many friends, who're in successful and beautiful marriages. I see my actor friends there with kids and family. They enjoy doing normal stupid things - like let's all sit and decorate the Christmas tree in pyjamas. Such a normal family thing to do. It's those things that I crave. Normality in my extraordinary life... I'm sure it will happen ‘cause I've told the Universe I want it.''

I Don't Run Away

When asked, if distance helped her overcome the heartache. She answered, "The heartache? No, I come back to Mumbai every three minutes. I need an excuse, please bring me back. All that doesn't make a difference, I don't run away from my problems. I believe in facing them. So, if your heart hurts, you have to look into what is causing you heartache. The day it stops hurting is when you'll be over with it."

When Asked About Carrying The Emotional Baggage

"No. Maybe, at the moment I don't feel I have baggage. Maybe, I'll judge the next one based on what I felt in the last one. I have now become okay with myself. I like my company, I like my time. That's why I believe I've healed. I'm ready to deal with life and whatever it has to offer.''

Forgive & Forget

‘'But honestly, what happens with a lot of people, a lot of my friends have been through this, is that when you go through heartbreak, you hold the world responsible, you hold your ex-responsible. That is keeping the weight on your legs. So forgive and forget and let go!"