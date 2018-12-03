 »   »   »  'Mary Kom Movie Makes Me Angry'- Mary Kom's Shocking Confession About Priyanka Chopra Starrer!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
In 2014, Omung Kumar made a biopic on ace boxer Mary Kom with Priyanka Chopra playing the titular role. The film went on to win several accolades with major praise directed towards Priyanka's performance. Mary Kom depicted Kom's journey of becoming a boxer to her victory at the 2008 World Boxing Championships in Ningbo on the big screen.
However now, it seems that the film didn't go down well with the celebrated boxer. Recently in an interview with Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Mary Kom opened up about why the film makes her angry.
Mary Kom Says The Priyanka Chopra Starrer Didn't Show Her Real Emotions
While speaking to Republic TV, Mary Kom said that she is angry that the Priyanka Chopra starring biopic did not show her real emotions and did not depict the 'unfair' decisions taken against her during the final match during a boxing championship.
'Mary Kom Movie Makes Me Angry'
"There have been a lot of unfair decisions (during selections). Even the movie makes me angry. It did not show what really happened," Mary told the channel.
Mary Kom Reveals What Wasn't Shown In Her Biopic
"Actually that is the winning bout but the referee did not give me the point. I felt ashamed and angry, when the decision was not made in my favour. I am an Indian and I have achieved many things.
After they raised the match was over, I came down quietly, I was calm. But when I saw what I they were doing, I realised they had planned it. They were happy and joyful. So I blasted them. But that is not shown in the the movie. They banned me for a couple of weeks."
Mary Kom On Her Sixth Win At World Championship
"I have a medal in Olympics (a bronze in 2012), but gold is something I dream for. I am very happy about my championship win, as it boosted my confidence to face life head-on."
Mary Kom further revealed that Muhammad Ali inspired her to take up boxing. She said, "Muhammad Ali is my hero. He is my superstar and he is a hero. I am really inspired by him. I took up boxing because of him. Now unfortunately (he passed away). Everyone who is inspired by him is feeling the loss."
