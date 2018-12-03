 »   »   »  'Mary Kom Movie Makes Me Angry'- Mary Kom's Shocking Confession About Priyanka Chopra Starrer!

Mary Kom Says The Priyanka Chopra Starrer Didn't Show Her Real Emotions

While speaking to Republic TV, Mary Kom said that she is angry that the Priyanka Chopra starring biopic did not show her real emotions and did not depict the 'unfair' decisions taken against her during the final match during a boxing championship.

'Mary Kom Movie Makes Me Angry'

"There have been a lot of unfair decisions (during selections). Even the movie makes me angry. It did not show what really happened," Mary told the channel.

Mary Kom Reveals What Wasn't Shown In Her Biopic

"Actually that is the winning bout but the referee did not give me the point. I felt ashamed and angry, when the decision was not made in my favour. I am an Indian and I have achieved many things.

After they raised the match was over, I came down quietly, I was calm. But when I saw what I they were doing, I realised they had planned it. They were happy and joyful. So I blasted them. But that is not shown in the the movie. They banned me for a couple of weeks."

Mary Kom On Her Sixth Win At World Championship

"I have a medal in Olympics (a bronze in 2012), but gold is something I dream for. I am very happy about my championship win, as it boosted my confidence to face life head-on."