 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Is The Most Compassionate Woman I’ve Ever Known, Says Ace Designer Masaba Gupta!

Sonam Is The Most compassionate Woman I've Known, Says Masaba

"Sonam, I found this photo of you, at my wedding from 4 years back. You will be married tomorrow & I just want to say that in the last 18 years that I've known you, you have been the most compassionate woman I've known."

She Sticks Up To Friends!

"Your ability to stick up for people who matter & always shower love & warmth on those you love, even from afar is magical."

Sonam Kapoor Always Stood Her Ground!

"The industry you are in can turn even the best of people, but you have shown to those who know you that you can be exactly who you want to be, hold your ground & still do great work."

She Made Everyone Feel At Home

"Through these last few weeks, even though it is you who is getting married, you've gone the extra mile & made sure no one is feeling like they are not a part of your amazing journey with Anand."

The Good Old Days!

"I don't think I will ever forget 2009 when I started my label & you called me at 7 am just to say you will be there when I asked you to come in support & we hadn't even spoken for years."

Sonam Is My Lucky Charm, Says Masaba

"Thank you for being my lucky charm & showing us that kindness is the only thing that makes a woman beautiful & being emotional is hardly ever a bad thing."