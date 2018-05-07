 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Is The Most Compassionate Woman I’ve Ever Known, Says Ace Designer Masaba Gupta!

Related Articles
Sonam Kapoor has a lot of friends in the industry and she was very close to ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta. The duo have known each other for close to 18 years now and have remained good friends through thick and thin. When masaba Gupta first launched her collection in 2009, it was Sonam Kapoor who first called her early in the morning saying that she'll be there during the launch and help her in promotions and various other things.
Today, Masaba Gupta took to Instagram and posted a picture of Sonam Kapoor and the caption is what stole the show. She called Sonam Kapoor as "the most compassionate woman I've known" and also ended the caption by saying that she's a "lucky charm." She also wished good luck in abundence to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja on their wedding. Check out what Masaba Gupta had to say about Sonam Kapoor below!
Sonam Is The Most compassionate Woman I've Known, Says Masaba
"Sonam, I found this photo of you, at my wedding from 4 years back. You will be married tomorrow & I just want to say that in the last 18 years that I've known you, you have been the most compassionate woman I've known."
She Sticks Up To Friends!
"Your ability to stick up for people who matter & always shower love & warmth on those you love, even from afar is magical."
Sonam Kapoor Always Stood Her Ground!
"The industry you are in can turn even the best of people, but you have shown to those who know you that you can be exactly who you want to be, hold your ground & still do great work."
She Made Everyone Feel At Home
"Through these last few weeks, even though it is you who is getting married, you've gone the extra mile & made sure no one is feeling like they are not a part of your amazing journey with Anand."
The Good Old Days!
"I don't think I will ever forget 2009 when I started my label & you called me at 7 am just to say you will be there when I asked you to come in support & we hadn't even spoken for years."
Sonam Is My Lucky Charm, Says Masaba
"Thank you for being my lucky charm & showing us that kindness is the only thing that makes a woman beautiful & being emotional is hardly ever a bad thing."
Sonam,I found this photo of you,at my wedding from 4years back. You will be married tomorrow & I just want to say that in the last 18years that I’ve known you,you have been the most compassionate woman I’ve known. Your ability to stick up for people who matter & always shower love & warmth on those you love..even from afar is magical. I don’t think I will ever forget 2009,when I started my label & you called me at 7am just to say you will be there when I asked you to come in support & we hadn’t even spoken for years. The industry you are in can turn even the best of people,but you have shown to those who know you that you can be exactly who you want to be,hold your ground & still do great work.Through these last few weeks,even though it is you who is getting married,you’ve gone the extra mile & made sure no one is feeling like they are not a part of your amazing journey with Anand. Thank you for being my lucky charm & showing us that kindness is the only thing that makes a woman beautiful & being emotional is hardly ever a bad thing . ♥️
A post shared by Mufasa✨🌙 (@masabagupta) on May 6, 2018 at 8:57pm PDT
