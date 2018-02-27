 »   »   » 'Maut Ka Bath Tub'! Media Goes Overboard On Sridevi's Death, Reporter Even Jumps Into A Bath Tub

The headline says it all, the Indian media once again went overboard in reporting the news on Sridevi's death and a well known and reputed channel ran a 60 minutes show titled 'Maut Ka Bath Tub'! If that was not enough, a reporter jumped inside a bath tub just to prove how ridiculous one can get in terms of reporting with a dash of masala and drama in it.
People took to Twitter to call out the sensationalisation of Sridevi's death by the Indian media and speicfically called out 'Maut Ka Bath Tub' show for its absurdity. A user lashed out on Twitter against the media by saying, "Sridevi may have died due to Accidental Drowning, but Indian Media should drown voluntarily. Chullu bhar paani mein."
Reporter Jumps Into A Bath Tub
The Indian media has sensationalised the death of Sridevi and has gone overboard in reporting. While some outlets revealed the news, the others tried to add masala and spice in terms of reporting.
Maut Ka Bath Tub
A famous and reputed channel ran a 60 minutes segment with a bizarre title named 'Maut Ka Bath Tub'.
Dramatic News
If that was not enough, a reporter even jumped into the bath tub to make it even the more dramatic and absurd.
Major Calculations
Another news channel, carried a segment calculating the height and width of a bath tub against the height of Sridevi and her body structure. Even mathematicians might go crazy after watching the show.
No Shoes In Washroom
A Hindi channel, ran a segment on Sridevi's death with the backdrop of a washroom and the anchor, a well known woman in news business, reported the news without her shoes on! Of course, who would stand in the washroom with shoes on, folks! So precise, much awesome.
Conspiracy Theories
This is not fully over yet, many news channels carried segments with ridiculous conspiracy theories that'll even put Internet trollers to shame.
Khaleej Times
Dubai based news publication Khaleej Times lashed out against the Indian media, "Why jump to conclusions?" and asked them to be patient until the authorities get to the bottom of the case.
Masala Is The Boss
Well, Khaleej Times is wrong here! There is no such thing as "patience" and "get to the bottom of things" when it comes to the Indian media. TRP is always king!
So True
When it comes to masala and spices, the Indian media and also its film industry never fails to show who's really the boss.
Dubai Public Prosecution
Well, let's wait for the official confirmation from the Dubai Public Prosecution and not speculate Sridevi's sudden demise.
Sridevi may have died due to Accidental Drowning, but Indian Media should drown voluntarily. Chullu bhar paani mein.— Aaqib Raza Khan (@aaqibrk) February 26, 2018
One anchor is in "the" bathroom, complete with a wine glass! Wow! Excuse me while I step out to bang my head against a wall. BRB. pic.twitter.com/XTdLNI2ckO— Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) February 26, 2018
9 pm lineup on English news TV. @republic: Sridevi. @TimesNow: Sridevi. @CNNnews18: Sridevi. @MirrorNow: Sridevi. @NewsX: Sridevi. @ndtv: Sridevi. If only Judge Loya’s death had elicited such sharp and searing scrutiny. pic.twitter.com/6ArTJXqJSv— churumuri (@churumuri) February 26, 2018
While other channels were mindlessly speculating over #SrideviDeathMystery & standing in grotesque bathroom chroma sets #WhySoSerious decided to upstage them all and get you a live report on #Sridevi (and the state of Indian media) from the bathtub itself.— Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) February 26, 2018
LIVE and UNADULTERATED. pic.twitter.com/sZnR0X0CFi
Got to love Chaubey ji's balancing act. First say 'no clean chit' to Boney Kapoor, then go on to state that that in no way means he is a suspect. So, what on sweet earth do you mean by clean chit? pic.twitter.com/V39mecYodR— Manisha Pande (@MnshaP) February 26, 2018
Screenshot via @HaripriyaS_ pic.twitter.com/6z0lsBvqlE— Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) February 26, 2018
C'mon, just give them the goddamn Pulitzer already! pic.twitter.com/aU8vBaL0fI— Karnika Kohli (@KarnikaKohli) February 26, 2018
You ignore 254 movies in 5 languages over 45 years.— Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) February 26, 2018
You ignore private grief.
You presume, conjecture, mock a death clutching a sketchy preliminary report.
Dear shrill TV channels: You need to be investigated first on charges of murdering news.#SrideviDeathMystery #Sridevi
The Dubai newspaper @khaleejtimes has a "nano edit" on its front page today with these stellar words directed at detectives in Indian TV newsrooms trying to crack open the #SrideviDeathMystery: "To the media in India, we advise patience---a virtue in these trying times." pic.twitter.com/xNvdhwRPNL— churumuri (@churumuri) February 27, 2018