 »   »   » 'Maut Ka Bath Tub'! Media Goes Overboard On Sridevi's Death, Reporter Even Jumps Into A Bath Tub

Reporter Jumps Into A Bath Tub

The Indian media has sensationalised the death of Sridevi and has gone overboard in reporting. While some outlets revealed the news, the others tried to add masala and spice in terms of reporting.

Maut Ka Bath Tub

A famous and reputed channel ran a 60 minutes segment with a bizarre title named 'Maut Ka Bath Tub'.

Dramatic News

If that was not enough, a reporter even jumped into the bath tub to make it even the more dramatic and absurd.

Major Calculations

Another news channel, carried a segment calculating the height and width of a bath tub against the height of Sridevi and her body structure. Even mathematicians might go crazy after watching the show.

No Shoes In Washroom

A Hindi channel, ran a segment on Sridevi's death with the backdrop of a washroom and the anchor, a well known woman in news business, reported the news without her shoes on! Of course, who would stand in the washroom with shoes on, folks! So precise, much awesome.

Conspiracy Theories

This is not fully over yet, many news channels carried segments with ridiculous conspiracy theories that'll even put Internet trollers to shame.

Khaleej Times

Dubai based news publication Khaleej Times lashed out against the Indian media, "Why jump to conclusions?" and asked them to be patient until the authorities get to the bottom of the case.

Masala Is The Boss

Well, Khaleej Times is wrong here! There is no such thing as "patience" and "get to the bottom of things" when it comes to the Indian media. TRP is always king!

So True

When it comes to masala and spices, the Indian media and also its film industry never fails to show who's really the boss.

Dubai Public Prosecution

Well, let's wait for the official confirmation from the Dubai Public Prosecution and not speculate Sridevi's sudden demise.