 »   »   »  #MeToo Effect: After Sajid Khan, Nana Patekar Quits Housefull 4 Citing It's 'Convenient' For Team!

It's confirmed! Nana Patekar who was to star in Housefull 4, has exited the project citing 'convenience' of the production team the same day as Akshay Kumar (who is also part of the film) cancelled the shooting of the film over sexual harassment allegations over certain members of the film. Tanushree Dutta has accused Nana Patekar pf sexually harassing her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Please'.
Nana stepped down from the project after 'Housefull 4' director Sajid Khan signed his resignation from the project on Twitter after being accused of sexual misconduct by three women-
Nana Quits Housefull 4
Speaking to ANI, his son Malhar said that Nana quitting the project is the appropriate step.
'Nana Felt Stepping Out Of The Project Would Be An Appropriate Thing'
Malhar told ANI, "Nana saheb thought of the convenience of everybody as he wishes the best for the producer [and] the crew [and] hence felt that stepping out of the project would be an appropriate thing to do at this point of time."
Akshay Kumar's Ultimatum
Earlier, Akshay had tweeted, "I've just landed back in the country last night and reading all the news has been very disturbing. I've requested the producers of Housefull 4 to cancel the shoot until further investigation. This is something that requires stringent action. I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment shall be heard and given justice that they deserve'.
Within hours after Akshay's tweet, director Sajid Khan exited the project.
Riteish Deshmukh Seconded Akshay Kumar's Stand
The 'Housefull 4' actor had issued a statement on Twitter that read, "Deeply disturbing to hear and read the news of so many women who had to go through these incidents of harassment in various fields. I think it's extremely brave of every woman to have shared their stories. All need to be heard and not judged. I stand with them today. #MeToo." He further added, "w.r.t Housefull 4, I second Akshay Kumar's stand."