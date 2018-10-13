 »   »   »  #MeToo Effect: After Sajid Khan, Nana Patekar Quits Housefull 4 Citing It's 'Convenient' For Team!

Nana Quits Housefull 4

Speaking to ANI, his son Malhar said that Nana quitting the project is the appropriate step.



'Nana Felt Stepping Out Of The Project Would Be An Appropriate Thing'

Malhar told ANI, "Nana saheb thought of the convenience of everybody as he wishes the best for the producer [and] the crew [and] hence felt that stepping out of the project would be an appropriate thing to do at this point of time."



Akshay Kumar's Ultimatum

Earlier, Akshay had tweeted, "I've just landed back in the country last night and reading all the news has been very disturbing. I've requested the producers of Housefull 4 to cancel the shoot until further investigation. This is something that requires stringent action. I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment shall be heard and given justice that they deserve'.



Within hours after Akshay's tweet, director Sajid Khan exited the project.



Riteish Deshmukh Seconded Akshay Kumar's Stand

The 'Housefull 4' actor had issued a statement on Twitter that read, "Deeply disturbing to hear and read the news of so many women who had to go through these incidents of harassment in various fields. I think it's extremely brave of every woman to have shared their stories. All need to be heard and not judged. I stand with them today. #MeToo." He further added, "w.r.t Housefull 4, I second Akshay Kumar's stand."

