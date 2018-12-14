English
 #MeToo: Disgraced Sajid Khan Should Apologise To Women For Sexually Harassing Them: Saloni Chopra

#MeToo: Disgraced Sajid Khan Should Apologise To Women For Sexually Harassing Them: Saloni Chopra

By
    Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment by his assistant-director Saloni Chopra a few months ago and several other women came out in the open alleging that they faced sexual harassment at his hands during both on and off work. All these allegations came out in their #MeToo posts and Sajid Khan was sacked from the position of Housefull 4 as a director and all ties were cut off with him by Bollywood and the film-maker fell from grace in just a matter of time.

    IFTDA Suspended Sajid Khan

    The Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) revealed that they've suspended Sajid Khan for a year and Saloni Chopra lauded the decision and hoped that it's not temporary.

    "I'm glad IFTDA has decided to be supportive and understand their responsibility towards the behaviour and power abuse of their members. I hope this isn't temporary."

    It's About Time Rude Behaviour Against Women Should Stop!

    "It's about time our industry realises that accepting such behaviour as a normal routine from fellow members makes everyone in the industry equally responsible for this behaviour because you're just encouraging it," she tweeted.

    Sajid Khan Should Apologise To All The Women He's Sexually Harassed!

    "I really wish Sajid would apologise to the women he's behaved this way ... Apology is never the absolute answer, or the final outcome, but it's the first step to accepting your mistake and wanting to change, without that where do people really go from this?"

    His Denial Is An Insult To All People Involved!

    "His ignorance and denial of his behaviour is only an insult to all the people involved. If he denies everything he's done, and is banned for a year, what after that? Does he just go onto work again like he never did anything?"

    Change Must Begin Somewhere

    "For now, I'm glad for the decisions IFTDA has made, change must begin somewhere," Saloni Chopra summed it up.

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 11:28 [IST]
