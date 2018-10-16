 »   »   »  #MeToo: Yash Raj Films Terminates Ashish Patil After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Yash Raj Films fired its creative and business head of Y-Films, Ashish Patil, in the wake of the #MeToo sexual harassment allegations which was pinned against him. In a brief statement posted on YRF's official Twitter account, the studio said it has terminated Ashish Patil's services with immediate effect.

"Yash Raj Films terminates the services of Mr. Ashish Patil: Vice President Brand Partnerships and Talent Management & Business and Creative Head Y-Films, with immediate effect," it said.

Ashish Patil has been accused of sexual harassment and exploitation by an anonymous woman whose account was shared by activist Japleen Pasricha. After the allegations surfaced, the production house had ordered an inquiry into the matter and referred it to their Internal Complaints Committee.

After the account surfaced on social media, YRF asked the survivor to share her #MeToo story with the presiding officer of their Internal Complaints Committee and said that Yash Raj Films has zero tolerance towards any form of harassment in their workplace. Ashish Patil was sent on an administrative leave soon after.

The production house had said in a statement before the inquiry, "YRF has zero tolerance towards any form of sexual exploitation or harassment of women and we shall take the strictest necessary action against the alleged perpetrator, if the allegations of sexual harassment are found to be true."

However, the allegations are now found to be true and Yash Raj Films has sacked Ashish Patil from service with immediate effect.

Activist Japleen Pasricha was the first to share the anonymous #MeToo sexual harassment allegations against Ashish Patil as she captioned it as, "#MeToo Sharing an anonymous survivor account of a former model and former aspiring actress who has spoken against @patilashish of YashRaj Films of sexually exploiting her. Screenshots are with her consent. #TimesUp."

#MeToo Sharing an anonymous survivor account of a former model and former aspiring actress who has spoken against @patilashish of YashRaj Films of sexually exploiting her. Screenshots are with her consent. #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/jMe7Yzx5hB — Japleen Pasricha (@japna_p) October 10, 2018