 »   »   »  Meghan Markle Won't Return The Favour To Priyanka Chopra; Here's Why She Will SKIP Her Grand Wedding

Meghan Markle, who tied knot with Prince Harry in May, 2018, will skip Priyanka Chopra's wedding taking place in Jodhpur. According to the Us Weekly, the Duchess of Sussex will not return the favour to PeeCee, who marked her presence at her wedding! An insider said, "Meghan will not be going to Priyanka's wedding, especially now that she's pregnant."

In 2016, Meghan had gushed about Priyanka Chopra and why she's so fond of her. She had said, "Priyanka is unbelievable. She has become a really good friend. Elle Magazine in the US hosted a dinner celebrating Women in TV, and we met that night - turns out she really likes Suits."

"You know when you meet someone and you just click? It was just an easy, natural progression. We've managed to keep in touch via email and text, and try to see each other whenever we're both in the same town."

Coming back to PeeCee's wedding, she and Nick Jonas, along with their families have reached the Umaid Bhawan Palace. The wedding festivities have already kick-started and soon the duo will tie knot in two different kind of weddings - Punjabi and Christian.

Priyanka & Nick announced their engagement on August 18, 2018.