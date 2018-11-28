 »   »   »  Best Pics From The Opening Ceremony Of Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018: SRK, Madhuri Light Up The Event

Shahrukh Khan Arrives In Glory!

Shahrukh Khan never ceases to amaze people and this time he was seen making a grand entry at the Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 opening ceremony in a car chariot which had a heart along with a hockey stick. The crowd at the venue screamed and whistled when he arrived and it was a spectacle to remember.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit danced to the 'Earth Song' which was written by Nupur Mahajan and she portrayed the character of mother earth in the song and addressed everyone as her children. The message of 'save the earth' was inspiring as it was the first-of-its-kind theatrical production for a live audience.

AR Rahman

Musical maestro AR Rahman belted out Gulzar's composition 'Jai Hind Jai India' which is the official song and tune of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2018. The song gave goosebumps to everyone as it showcased the might of our country.

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018

Shahrukh Khan and the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik shared the stage with all the captains at the opening ceremony in Bhubaneswar and we wish the Indian hockey team all the very best and may we win the world cup.