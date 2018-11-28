English
Best Pics From The Opening Ceremony Of Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018: SRK, Madhuri Light Up The Event

By
    The men's hockey world cup 2018 rolled out last night in Bhubaneswar and conveyed a powerful message "oneness of humanity" and the event was filled with blitz and glamour as Bollywood stars such as Shahrukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and AR Rahman gave out stellar performances and made the event look much larger than life. The hockey players were thrilled to be standing alongside the Baadshah of Bollywood and the captains of all the teams stood for a group picture along with him. Check out the best pictures from the event below!

    Shahrukh Khan Arrives In Glory!

    Shahrukh Khan never ceases to amaze people and this time he was seen making a grand entry at the men's hockey world cup 2018 opening ceremony in a car chariot which has a heart along with a hocky stick. The crowd at the venue screamed and whistled when he arrived and it was a spectacle to remember.

    Madhuri Dixit

    Madhuri Dixit danced to the 'Earth Song' which was written by Nupur Mahajan and she portrayed the character of mother earth in the song and addressed everyone as her children. The message of 'save earth' was inspiring as it was the first-of-its-kind theatrical production for a live audience.

    AR Rahman

    Musical maestro AR Rahman belted out Gulzar's composition 'Jai Hind Jai India' which is the official song and tune of the men's hockey world cup 2018. The song gave goosebumps to everyone as it showcased the might of our country.

    Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018

    Shahrukh Khan and the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik share the stage with all the captains at the opening ceremony in Bhubaneswar and we wish the Indian hockey team all the very best and may we win the world cup.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 12:14 [IST]
