 »   »   » Mental Hai Kya Filming Begins! Rajkummar Rao- Kangana Ranaut Ready For A Mental Explosion

Going Mental

In both the posters, against the backdrop of a newspaper being burnt, Rajkummar and Kangana are seen covering their ears and screaming their lungs out...Sanity is indeed overrated!

The Film Promises To Redefine Thrillers

Producer Ekta Kapoor while speaking to Mid-Day said, "This is one of my favourite scripts. We've tried to bend the genre by adding dollops of black humour to it. With the crazy looks, the aim is to redefine thrillers."

The Reason Why She Cast Rajkummar Rao & Kangana Ranaut In The Film

"I have worked with both of them before. Raj and Kangana teaming up together after Queen further adds to the excitement. They have always taken the road less travelled, and played characters that have been emotionally and physically challenging. As artistes, they are hungry for something different and I identify with this drive."

Kangana Spills The Beans About The Film

"My next film is Mental Hai Kya, which is written by a woman screenplay writer, Kanika. The story is about a woman who could be a murderer or a mentally ill person. It talks about mental health, but also has a light-heartedness to it."

Why Rajkummar Agreed To Take Up This Movie

"For the narration, I met them together, and I was blown away. It was edgy, thrilling and as the characters are well-defined, my mind was full of ideas."

On Reuniting With Kangana For Mental Hai Kya

"I had such a great time shooting with her, I'm a great admirer of her work, be it Tanu Weds Manu or its sequel. We both play unique characters and it will be great to see how we execute it."