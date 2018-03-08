 »   »   » Mental Hai Kya Filming Begins! Rajkummar Rao- Kangana Ranaut Ready For A Mental Explosion

Kangana Ranaut- Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Mental Hai Kya' has already got the audience hooked with its distinct and quirky posters.
The film tells you to "celebrate the beauty in imperfections and asks you to accept your madness with nonchalance''. The last three looks released are making the audiences sway with its uniqueness, which has never been seen before in Bollywood.
This morning, the makers dropped another explosive poster of the movie announcing that the film has hit the shooting floors today-
Going Mental
In both the posters, against the backdrop of a newspaper being burnt, Rajkummar and Kangana are seen covering their ears and screaming their lungs out...Sanity is indeed overrated!
The Film Promises To Redefine Thrillers
Producer Ekta Kapoor while speaking to Mid-Day said, "This is one of my favourite scripts. We've tried to bend the genre by adding dollops of black humour to it. With the crazy looks, the aim is to redefine thrillers."
The Reason Why She Cast Rajkummar Rao & Kangana Ranaut In The Film
"I have worked with both of them before. Raj and Kangana teaming up together after Queen further adds to the excitement. They have always taken the road less travelled, and played characters that have been emotionally and physically challenging. As artistes, they are hungry for something different and I identify with this drive."
Kangana Spills The Beans About The Film
"My next film is Mental Hai Kya, which is written by a woman screenplay writer, Kanika. The story is about a woman who could be a murderer or a mentally ill person. It talks about mental health, but also has a light-heartedness to it."
Why Rajkummar Agreed To Take Up This Movie
"For the narration, I met them together, and I was blown away. It was edgy, thrilling and as the characters are well-defined, my mind was full of ideas."
On Reuniting With Kangana For Mental Hai Kya
"I had such a great time shooting with her, I'm a great admirer of her work, be it Tanu Weds Manu or its sequel. We both play unique characters and it will be great to see how we execute it."
Mental Hai Kya is being helmed by National Award winning director Prakash Kovelamudi and the story is penned by Kanika Dhillon.