 »   »   » Mental Hai Kya First Look! Rajkummar Rao & Kangana Ranaut's Crazy Antics Is Making Us Curious

First Look Posters Launched

Mental Hai Kya' promises to be a young and edgy entertainer and it comes at a time when 'the different and the bizzare' are being celebrated. The makers released the first look posters featuring the lead pair bringing out their crazy self.



Sanity Is Overrated

Producer Ekta Kapoor shares, "Mental Hai Kya celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, Sanity is overrated! I'm thrilled to work with Kangana and Raj on this one".



It's Hard To Define The Film, Says Kangana

The actress told Mumbai Mirror, "You're never sure if this girl is hallucinating or what's happening to her is for real, whether the guy (Rajkummar Rao) is trying to trap her or she's got him wrong."



She Is Intrigued By The Idea Of Alternate Reality

Reminiscing how as a child she once ran into a man on her way to school daily who'd laugh at the kids, Kangana said, " Everyone said he was mad but I wondered if we should be pitying him or he was the one pitying us. I'd have liked to study psychology had I continued with my education and over the years, have read a lot of books on the mind to satisfy this craving."



Kangana's Biggest Regret

One of Kangana's biggest regrets is that she portrayed an actress Sana Azim modelled on the late Parveen Babi in Mohit Suri's 2006 film Woh Lamhe without any understanding about the subject.



She revealed, "Mahesh Bhatt who scripted the film asked me if I understood her illness and I told him I did, but I didn't really understand then what schizophrenia was and played the character like she was insane. Today, she understands alternate reality better and with Prakash Kovelamudi.







Kangana Doesn't Want Rajkummar To Steal Away Her Limelight

"I was at the top of my game then but he was not intimidated and treated me on camera with the disdain his character demanded. He is a star today while still being a brilliant actor, so I will have to be on my toes to ensure he doesn't steal the show from right under my nose," quipped the actress.



What's Happening With Her Directorial Debut 'Teju'?

To this, she shared that her recent box-office reversals have made it difficult to put the project together. "I don't have my own production house, so I have to wait for my films to work to earn the confidence of the producers. For now, it's best to focus on acting. I can't sit back and wait, I have to grab every opportunity because from these opportunities, my directorial dream will be reborn," said Kangana.

