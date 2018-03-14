 »   »   » Mental Hai Kya! Kareena Kapoor Khan Was Never Offered This Kangana Ranaut Film

Mental Hai Kya Is A Different Script

"Mental Hai Kya' is a completely different script, which was written only last year.



Kangana Ranaut Was Always The First Choice

"Balaji heard the script just six months back, and green lit the project. Kangana Ranaut was always the first and only choice for the film, and we are happy that she said yes to it soon after hearing the first narration."



Why Did Kareena's Name Cropped Up?

"Kangana and Rajkummar Rao have been our first choices for the role. The looks that we released last week have garnered fabulous reactions from the audiences and we're so excited to start shoot for this mental ride!"



The Film Promises To Redefine Thrillers

Ekta Kapoor earlier told a leading daily, "This is one of my favourite scripts. We've tried to bend the genre by adding dollops of black humour to it. With the crazy looks, the aim is to redefine thrillers."



On Casting Rajkummar Rao And Kangana Ranaut

"I have worked with both of them before. Raj and Kangana teaming up together after Queen further adds to the excitement. They have always taken the road less travelled, and played characters that have been emotionally and physically challenging. As artistes, they are hungry for something different and I identify with this drive."











The Film Deals With The Topic Of Mental Health

On the other hand, Kangana had revealed, "My next film is Mental Hai Kya, which is written by a woman screenplay writer, Kanika. The story is about a woman who could be a murderer or a mentally ill person. It talks about mental health, but also has a light-heartedness to it.

