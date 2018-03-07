 »   »   » 'Mental Hai Kya' Look 3! Rajkummar Rao & Kangana Ranaut's Creepy Look Will Make Your Skin Crawl

Kangana Goes Maniac

In the first poster, we get to see a nude Kangana Ranaut sitting in a bathtub using a knife as a mirror with a toaster, hair straightener and few makeup items lying around.



Rajkummar Rao Is Killing It

On the other hand, a denim clad Rajkummar is seen holding an apple and a knife but the apple is oozing blood on his hands as he puts his knife to it.



Kangana In A Challenging Role

The actress earlier told a daily, " You're never sure if this girl is hallucinating or what's happening to her is for real, whether the guy (Rajkummar Rao) is trying to trap her or she's got him wrong."



Rajkummar Is Excited To Work With Kangana

Rao told a daily, " I had such a great time shooting with her, I'm a great admirer of her work, be it Tanu Weds Manu or its sequel. We both play unique characters and it will be great to see how we execute it."



Here's Why He Took Up This Film

"For the narration, I met them together, and I was blown away. It was edgy, thrilling and as the characters are well-defined, my mind was full of ideas."

