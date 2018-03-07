 »   »   » 'Mental Hai Kya' Look 3! Rajkummar Rao & Kangana Ranaut's Creepy Look Will Make Your Skin Crawl

Rajkummar Rao- Kangana Ranaut starrer Mental Hai Kya has been creating the right noise in the tinsel town ever since its announcement; all thanks to the quirky posters which the makers have been revealing every day.
This morning they dropped yet another look from the film that's left us even more curious about what's in store for us. Check it out right here-
Kangana Goes Maniac
In the first poster, we get to see a nude Kangana Ranaut sitting in a bathtub using a knife as a mirror with a toaster, hair straightener and few makeup items lying around.
Rajkummar Rao Is Killing It
On the other hand, a denim clad Rajkummar is seen holding an apple and a knife but the apple is oozing blood on his hands as he puts his knife to it.
Kangana In A Challenging Role
The actress earlier told a daily, " You're never sure if this girl is hallucinating or what's happening to her is for real, whether the guy (Rajkummar Rao) is trying to trap her or she's got him wrong."
Rajkummar Is Excited To Work With Kangana
Rao told a daily, " I had such a great time shooting with her, I'm a great admirer of her work, be it Tanu Weds Manu or its sequel. We both play unique characters and it will be great to see how we execute it."
Here's Why He Took Up This Film
"For the narration, I met them together, and I was blown away. It was edgy, thrilling and as the characters are well-defined, my mind was full of ideas."
Earlier in a press release, producer Ekta Kapoor had said, "Mental Hai Kya celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, Sanity is overrated! I'm thrilled to work with Kangana and Raj on this one".
The film touted to be a 'quirky' one marks the Bollywood directorial debut of National Award winning director Prakash Kovelamudi. Mental Hai Kya hits the shooting floors this month in Mumbai and the crew will also shoot in London.