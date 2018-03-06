 »   »   » 'Mental Hai Kya' Second Posters! Rajkummar Rao & Kangana Ranaut Tell You What's The Biggest Crime

Crazy Is The New Normal

Kangana Ranaut definitely lives up to the promise of going 'Mental' in this new poster. What do you guys have to say?



Rajkummar Rao Was Blown Away By The Film's Narration

The actor told Mumbai Mirror, "For the narration, I met them together, and I was blown away. It was edgy, thrilling and as the characters are well-defined, my mind was full of ideas."



He Is An Admirer Of Kangana's Work

"I had such a great time shooting with her, I'm a great admirer of her work, be it Tanu Weds Manu or its sequel. We both play unique characters and it will be great to see how we execute it," he further told the daily.



On The Other Hand, Kangana Doesn't Want Him To Steal Away The Show

The actress was earlier quoted as saying, " I was at the top of my game then (during Queen) but he was not intimidated and treated me on camera with the disdain his character demanded. He is a star today while still being a brilliant actor, so I will have to be on my toes to ensure he doesn't steal the show from right under my nose."



Beware, It's Not A Comedy

The actress dispelled the notion that it's a crazy comedy and said, " You're never sure if this girl is hallucinating or what's happening to her is for real, whether the guy (Rajkummar Rao) is trying to trap her or she's got him wrong."

