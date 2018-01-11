 »   »   » Sunny Leone OUT! Adult Star Mia Malkova To Be The New Sensation? RGV Ropes In Mia For His Next

This has to be the biggest news of 2018 as the hot and sizzling adult star from the United States, Mia Malkova, just tweeted that she's a part of Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming film 'God, Sex & Truth' and in the same tweet, she mentioned Sunny Leone by saying,

"Indian film maker Ram Gopal Varma shot a video with me in Europe titled GOD, SEX and TRUTH. I will be the 2nd adult star after @SunnyLeone to be shot by an Indian feature film maker." RGV replied to Mia's tweet, "Hey Mia it was such an elevating and thought provoking experience to film #GodSexTruth. I never shot with @SunnyLeone but will never forget the experience of shooting GOD, SEX and Truth."

Indian film maker Ram Gopal Varma shot a video with me in Europe titled GOD , SEX and TRUTH



I will be the 2nd adult star after @SunnyLeone to be shot by an Indian feature film maker @Rgvzoomin pic.twitter.com/0lfaipKhAA — Mia Malkova (@MiaMalkova) January 11, 2018