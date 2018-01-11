 »   »   » Sunny Leone OUT! Adult Star Mia Malkova To Be The New Sensation? RGV Ropes In Mia For His Next

This has to be the biggest news of 2018 as the hot and sizzling adult star from the United States, Mia Malkova, just tweeted that she's a part of Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming film 'God, Sex & Truth' and in the same tweet, she mentioned Sunny Leone by saying,
"Indian film maker Ram Gopal Varma shot a video with me in Europe titled GOD, SEX and TRUTH. I will be the 2nd adult star after @SunnyLeone to be shot by an Indian feature film maker." RGV replied to Mia's tweet, "Hey Mia it was such an elevating and thought provoking experience to film #GodSexTruth. I never shot with @SunnyLeone but will never forget the experience of shooting GOD, SEX and Truth."
Mia Malkova
Adult star Mia Malkova to star in Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming feature film 'God, Sex & Truth'.
She took to Twitter and confirmed the news that she'll be entering Bollywood through Ram Gopal Varma's project.
Also, both Mia Malkova and Ram Gopal Varma did not reveal the plot, storyline and details about God, Sex & Truth.
Ram Gopal Varma also released two posters of his upcoming film God, Sex & Truth and it's something like you've never seen before.
The poster of God, Sex & Truth looks like Mia Malkova is telling her story about the adult industry and Ram Gopal Varma is just recording it.
It's great to see American adult stars entering the Bollywood film industry and the Indian audiences have accepted them as well.
Also, Ram Gopal Varma did not reveal which language would God, Sex & Truth would release, or is it a multi-language?
Sunny Leone might soon get fitting competition by Mia Malkova in case God, Sex & Truth ends up being a superhit at the box office.
Mia Malkova is one of the sweetest and the cutest looking adult star we've ever seen. Doesn't she, folks?
Mia Malkova looks so innocent and is just like your typical girl-next-door kinda chick.
Ram Gopal Varma has really taken a bold step in casting adult star Mia Malkova in his film God, Sex & Truth.
We're sure Mia Malkova will find success in India and she'll be flooded with many more roles in Bollywood.
Her cute and bubbly face will surely be liked by a lot of people in India. That's for sure!
Indian film maker Ram Gopal Varma shot a video with me in Europe titled GOD , SEX and TRUTH— Mia Malkova (@MiaMalkova) January 11, 2018
I will be the 2nd adult star after @SunnyLeone to be shot by an Indian feature film maker @Rgvzoomin pic.twitter.com/0lfaipKhAA
This is not GST as in tax but GST as in GOD,SEX and TRUTH ..I shot this with @MiaMalkova the second adult actress after @SunnyLeone to be shot by a feature film maker #GodSexTruth pic.twitter.com/rOUzN0T8X5— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 11, 2018