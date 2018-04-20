English
 »   »   » Mijwan 2018: Ranbir Kapoor Had This To Say About Deepika Padukone Before The Ramp Walk!

Mijwan 2018: Ranbir Kapoor Had This To Say About Deepika Padukone Before The Ramp Walk!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

Deepika Padukone - Ranbir Kapoor HOLDING HANDS on ramp at Mijwan 2018 | Manish Malhotra |FilmiBeat

It was a starry affair to remember when exes Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone united under a roof and set the ramp on fire for Manish Malhotra for the annual Mizwan fashion show. When Ranbir looked very bit of a hottie in a black bandhgala, Deepika looked ravishing in a embellished lehenga choli with floral motifs and heavy embroidery. With their irressistable chemistry which was hard to miss on the stage, the ex-couple left everyone asking for more.

The Mijwan show is hosted by Shabana Azmi every year with the goal of creating employment opportunities for women and reviving the art of embroidery. This was the 9th annual fundraiser for Mijwan. Before Ranbir and Deepika hit the run, a leading publication asked the 'Dutt' actor about walking the ramp with his ex-flame. Here's what he had to say-

Ranbir Was All Praises For Deepika

Ranbir told Vogue India, "Deepika Padukone is amazingly talented, so beautiful. I have done films with her, I have been on reality shows with her."

Deepika Is A Pro

"This is a different medium, I have never walked the ramp with her. She's a professional at it; she started with modeling. So, I am excited," he further added.

Ranbir On What His Mother Neetu Kapoor Taught Up

''My mother always taught me that a man is as good as the respect he shows a woman. A man is as good as the respect he shows a woman. A man is as good as the space he gives his wife, daughter, sister, mother to be whoever she wants to be. I'm genuinely trying to be that man.''

Shabana Azmi's Work Inspires Deepika

On the other hand, Deepika credited Shabana Azmi for impacting so many lives through her NGO. She said that their work inspires her for her mental health foundation.

What Manish Malhotra Had Said Earlier

"Earlier, It gives me immense pleasure to share that Ranbir and Deepika will be walking the ramp for Mijwan, a project very close to my heart, on April 19 at JW Marriott. I am really glad that both Ranbir and Deepika's health allows them to walk for my show. We are excited to showcase our design direction for Summer 2018 spotlighting the art of Chikankari. Both actors truly embody the global-Indian appeal that the collection stands for."

Story first published: Friday, April 20, 2018, 11:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 20, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

X