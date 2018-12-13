 »   »   »  #MeToo: Mika Singh Released From Jail Post His Hearing In Dubai Court

In the wake of #MeToo movement, Mika Singh recently got himself embroiled in a controversy when he was arrested in Dubai following a complaint of sexual misconduct by a 17-year-old Brazilian model. Reportedly, she accused the Bollywood singer of sending her obscene pictures and even promised her a role in a Bollywood film.

Mika was produced before the court on Saturday and then sent to the custody. Navdeep Singh Suri, the Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates had told ANI on Saturday, "Following efforts by the embassy, singer Mika was released at 11:30 pm last night. He will be produced before a court today."

Recently, Mika took to his Instagram page to share a video where he can be seen having a fun time on the streets of Dubai. The singer captioned it as, ""Having a good time in #Dubai:) thanxx to my lovely fans for your incredible love :) enjoy my new song #aankhmarey .. @ranveersingh @saraalikhan95 @simmbathefilm .."

When Pinkvilla got in touch with his brother Daler Mehndi, his spokesperson confirmed to us that Mika is now out of jail and the hearing was on Monday.

Earlier when Mika had got arrested, Daler had told Pinkvilla, "I have not been able to talk to him. I also got to know about it recently. Mika had gone for a big show in Dubai. The girl in the question actually works with Mika in his group from the last 3-4 years.

Her mom is always with her and I don't think there must have been something like this. I don't understand what has happened. I only had this information and I hope things work well for Mika. I am sure things will work in favor of him."

