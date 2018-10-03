English
 »   »   »  Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Guards Mike Tyson; The Boxer Loved Chicken Biriyani & Indian Culture

Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Guards Mike Tyson; The Boxer Loved Chicken Biriyani & Indian Culture

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    U.S boxer Mike Tyson was in India for the first time to launch the Mixed Martial Arts League, Kumite 1 League, in Mumbai and the all-time heavyweight champion ended up falling in love with the country's natural beauty and its delicious food. Apart from being in Mumbai, he also visited Agra and saw the iconic Taj Mahal.

    Also, it was Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera who was appointed as Mike Tyson's bodyguard during his stay in the country and Shera opened up by saying that Mike is a very down to earth, straightforward and modest person he has ever seen.

    Mike Tyson Is A Modest Man!

    "Tyson is such a modest and straightforward person. He has definitely eased up over the years but I admire his inspirational spirit and positive outlook," said Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera to IANS.

    Mike Loved Chicken Biriyani & Indian Culture

    "He seemed to admire the culture, cuisine and hospitality of the country. His favourite dish was chicken biryani and he did manage to take home a sherwani."

    Just Visited A Few Places

    "Though he visited Dharavi and Taj Mahal, he didn't indulge in any popular tourist activities as such," said Shera.

    Salman Khan's Fans Had High Hopes

    "Since I was accompanying him, a lot of fans approached me in the hope that Salman Khan and Mike Tyson would be getting into the ring together for the league."

    When Asked If He Found It Tough To Handle Mike Tyson

    "Once you work with Salman Khan, handling any celebrity becomes a cakewalk," Shera summed it up.

    Mike Tyson Praised Shera

    Even Mike Tyson was fully impressed with Shera's work, as the boxer was full of praises and appreciated his security services.

    Read more about: salman khan mike tyson
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 15:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue