 »   »   »  Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Guards Mike Tyson; The Boxer Loved Chicken Biriyani & Indian Culture

Mike Tyson Is A Modest Man!

"Tyson is such a modest and straightforward person. He has definitely eased up over the years but I admire his inspirational spirit and positive outlook," said Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera to IANS.

Mike Loved Chicken Biriyani & Indian Culture

"He seemed to admire the culture, cuisine and hospitality of the country. His favourite dish was chicken biryani and he did manage to take home a sherwani."

Just Visited A Few Places

"Though he visited Dharavi and Taj Mahal, he didn't indulge in any popular tourist activities as such," said Shera.

Salman Khan's Fans Had High Hopes

"Since I was accompanying him, a lot of fans approached me in the hope that Salman Khan and Mike Tyson would be getting into the ring together for the league."

When Asked If He Found It Tough To Handle Mike Tyson

"Once you work with Salman Khan, handling any celebrity becomes a cakewalk," Shera summed it up.

Mike Tyson Praised Shera

Even Mike Tyson was fully impressed with Shera's work, as the boxer was full of praises and appreciated his security services.