 »   »   »  Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Guards Mike Tyson; The Boxer Loved Chicken Biriyani & Indian Culture

Related Articles
- Did Tanushree Dutta SHAME Salman, Aamir & Big B? Says They're Afraid Their Dark Secrets Will Be Out!
-
- Tanushree Dutta REACTS TO Salman & Aamir Khan Shying Away From Talking About Nana Patekar!
- When Sohail Khan BLAMED Aishwarya Rai For Making Salman Khan An Insecure Guy After Their Ugly Fight!
- Karanvir Fans Ask Salman To Stop Humiliating Him In Bigg Boss 12; Shree Slammed For Being Sexist!
- Bigg Boss 12: Karan Patel Will Be Re-entering The House; Not As A Moderator, But A Guest This Time!
- Bigg Boss 12: SHOCKING! Salman Announces DOUBLE Eviction – Kriti, Roshmi & Nirmal Eliminated?
U.S boxer Mike Tyson was in India for the first time to launch the Mixed Martial Arts League, Kumite 1 League, in Mumbai and the all-time heavyweight champion ended up falling in love with the country's natural beauty and its delicious food. Apart from being in Mumbai, he also visited Agra and saw the iconic Taj Mahal.
Also, it was Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera who was appointed as Mike Tyson's bodyguard during his stay in the country and Shera opened up by saying that Mike is a very down to earth, straightforward and modest person he has ever seen.
Mike Tyson Is A Modest Man!
"Tyson is such a modest and straightforward person. He has definitely eased up over the years but I admire his inspirational spirit and positive outlook," said Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera to IANS.
Mike Loved Chicken Biriyani & Indian Culture
"He seemed to admire the culture, cuisine and hospitality of the country. His favourite dish was chicken biryani and he did manage to take home a sherwani."
Just Visited A Few Places
"Though he visited Dharavi and Taj Mahal, he didn't indulge in any popular tourist activities as such," said Shera.
Salman Khan's Fans Had High Hopes
"Since I was accompanying him, a lot of fans approached me in the hope that Salman Khan and Mike Tyson would be getting into the ring together for the league."
When Asked If He Found It Tough To Handle Mike Tyson
"Once you work with Salman Khan, handling any celebrity becomes a cakewalk," Shera summed it up.
Mike Tyson Praised Shera
Even Mike Tyson was fully impressed with Shera's work, as the boxer was full of praises and appreciated his security services.