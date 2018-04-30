 »   »   »  Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar Dive Deep In Love And Give A Glimpse Of Their Underwater Romance!

Love Is In Water

Ankita shared this lovey-dovey click and captioned it as, " Where shadows learn to love the light ❤️ With #thehusband #underwater #waterlovers💙 PC @dahiya_vinay. In the picture, a shirtless Milind and a black swimsuit clad Ankita locked in a romantic embrace. Too hot to handle, naa?

Drive Away Your Monday Blues

Milind shared a close-up shot and captioned it as, " First time underwater with @earthy_5 😊😊 #Fitterin2018 #Fitwomen4fitfamilies pic: @dahiya_vinay

These Two Are Love

A few days back, Ankita shared this picture where a bare-chested Milind is fondly gazing at his wife. She gave the photo a cute caption which read, "Then love knew it was called love. And when I lifted my eyes to your name, suddenly your heart showed me my way - #pabloneruda #myman❤️ #foreveryouandi #love."

How A Wedding Changed Ankita's Life

In an Instagram she had confided, "Growing up, I personally never liked weddings 🙈 felt like a lot of effort for no good reason 😆 Attended no one's wedding but my only sister's! But that one wedding changed me. The energy, the support from the family and friends is exactly what a couple needs when they start a new life together. We did have a beautiful wedding with the lovely family and friends and their immense effort to make the day memorable for us was/is/always will be a true blessing."

A Perfect Couple

Earlier while speaking about Ankita, Milind had shared with a leading daily, " The girl I'm with right now actually likes my restlessness. She accepts that I may be in one place today and a different one tomorrow, or doing one thing today and something else tomorrow. In fact, she's a bit like that. When you grow older, you realize that all that matters is the connection between two people. What the other person's dreams are, what they do, what they want to be, that's their business and you have to give them space for that."