 »   »   »  Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar Dive Deep In Love And Give A Glimpse Of Their Underwater Romance!

A million of hearts broke when Bollywood heartthrob Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar in a private ceremony in Alibaug. The couple had been dating for a while before they decided to take the marital plunge. Earlier, they even had to face massive trolling for their massive age difference. However, Milind and Ankita gave a damn to these trolls and officially sealed their relationship.
While their wedding pictures immediately went viral on the internet, lately the newly weds have been sharing some super romantic pictures and giving us plenty of relationship goals-
Love Is In Water
Ankita shared this lovey-dovey click and captioned it as, " Where shadows learn to love the light ❤️ With #thehusband #underwater #waterlovers💙 PC @dahiya_vinay. In the picture, a shirtless Milind and a black swimsuit clad Ankita locked in a romantic embrace. Too hot to handle, naa?
Drive Away Your Monday Blues
Milind shared a close-up shot and captioned it as, " First time underwater with @earthy_5 😊😊 #Fitterin2018 #Fitwomen4fitfamilies pic: @dahiya_vinay
These Two Are Love
A few days back, Ankita shared this picture where a bare-chested Milind is fondly gazing at his wife. She gave the photo a cute caption which read, "Then love knew it was called love. And when I lifted my eyes to your name, suddenly your heart showed me my way - #pabloneruda #myman❤️ #foreveryouandi #love."
How A Wedding Changed Ankita's Life
In an Instagram she had confided, "Growing up, I personally never liked weddings 🙈 felt like a lot of effort for no good reason 😆 Attended no one's wedding but my only sister's! But that one wedding changed me. The energy, the support from the family and friends is exactly what a couple needs when they start a new life together. We did have a beautiful wedding with the lovely family and friends and their immense effort to make the day memorable for us was/is/always will be a true blessing."
A Perfect Couple
Earlier while speaking about Ankita, Milind had shared with a leading daily, " The girl I'm with right now actually likes my restlessness. She accepts that I may be in one place today and a different one tomorrow, or doing one thing today and something else tomorrow. In fact, she's a bit like that. When you grow older, you realize that all that matters is the connection between two people. What the other person's dreams are, what they do, what they want to be, that's their business and you have to give them space for that."
Recalling about his first meeting with Ankita, Milind had shared in an interview, " met her in a nightclub in Chennai. I never go to nightclubs. It was a rare occurrence that I was there... this was quite coincidental or meant to be. I was dancing with someone else and suddenly I saw her and I was like, 'Oh my god! Who is that?!' I gave her my number and I said if she wanted she could call me and then she called me the next day and we started seeing each other... 2014 February. She was working in AirAsia at that time."
