 »   »   »  Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar Exchange Wedding Vows Again, But This Time They Are Barefoot In Spain!

Just One Word- 'Wow'

The dreamy wedding took place in the woods with a serene waterfall in the backdrop in Spain. Isn't that quite a mesmerizing sight?

Made For Each Other

Ankita looked pretty in a white dress with a matching flower-made tiara and bouquet. On the other hand, her groom Milind Soman wore a white suit with blue blazer to complement his lady love.

Simply Adorable

Ankita Instagrammed this picture of their wedding rings and they are just too cute!

Getting Clicked

The couple later posed for pictures with their near and dear ones. One big happy family, we must say!

It's Love At First Sight

Russian photographer Victoria Krundysheva recently captured Milind and Ankita's love affair through her lens for a campaign shoot and boy, we just couldn't take our eyes off them.

A Surreal Vintage Journey

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are making us fall in love all over again and giving us ample of relationship goals.

Companions For Eternity

Ankita had earlier shared, "Growing up, I personally never liked weddings, felt like a lot of effort for no good reason. Attended no one's wedding but my only sister's! But that one wedding changed me. The energy, the support from the family and friends is exactly what a couple needs when they start a new life together. We did have a beautiful wedding with the lovely family and friends and their immense effort to make the day memorable for us was/is/always will be a true blessing. Thank you."