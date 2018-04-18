 »   »   » Milind Soman's Girlfriend Ankita Konwar RUBBISHES Break-up Rumours, They're Still A Couple!

Related Articles
Rumours were doing the rounds that Milind Soman broke up with his girlfriend Ankita Konwar today and their social media handle was abuzz with comments by their followers to know what exactly happened! Rumours stated that Milind Soman broke up with his girlfriend due to financial reasons and that has left Ankita devastated beyond words. However, Ankita Konwar took it upon herself and doused the fire spread by rumourmongers by personally replying to her followers on Instagram who questioned if they indeed broke up or not.
A user posted as saying, "Don't know why sick people spread rumours of your breakup on Facebook. Love you both," for which Ankita Konwar replied, "Mind is devil's workshop, ignore them." She also said, "The best thing to spend on your relationship is time, conversation, understanding and honesty," and also put the hashtag in support of her boyfriend Milind Soman as, "#MyMan #Love #Conversation #WhenYouMakeMeSmile."
They're Still A Couple
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are still a couple and will stay together forever. Rumourmongers are spreading unnecessary stuff about the duo and thankfully, Ankita Konwar took it upon herself and doused the fire right on time.
Can't Stump Milind & Ankita, Folks!
Ankita Konwar was savage in her replies and called the rumourmongers as "Devil's workshop." She even went ahead and asked her followers to "Ignore them."
Love Is More Precious Than Money
Ankita Konwar also indirectly slammed the rumourmongers for saying that they broke up due to financial reasons. She explained through her comments saying "Spend" your time through conversations and honesty. She meant, money is nothing when compared to love, folks!
Talking By The Hash Tag!
It looks like Ankita Konwar is a pro when it comes to handling social media as she spoke most of the words through her hash tags. Her hash tag #MyMan #Love and #Conversation clearly states that the couple have invested their time being together and the rest is all secondary.
Watch Out!
We hope the rumourmongers will now think twice to even start a fire like this. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are a couple and will be the same for the rest of their lives.
