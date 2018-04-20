 »   »   » Milind Soman's Adorable Pic With GF Ankita Konwar Is A Perfect Reply To Their Break-Up Rumours!

Milind Soman's Epic Post Says It All

The actor posted this picture with Ankita and captioned it as, "#focus on the good 😊 #BetterHabits4BetterLife #surroundedbylove.

When Ankita Took To Instagram To Clear The Air

Earlier a user had posted, "Don't know why sick people spread rumours of your breakup on Facebook. Love you both," to which Ankita Konwar replied, "Mind is devil's workshop, ignore them." She also added, "The best thing to spend on your relationship is time, conversation, understanding and honesty."

Wedding On The Cards?

A few days back, there were reports that Milind and Ankita are likely to tie the knot this month in a private ceremony in Alibaug. Though we are yet to hear any official word from the couple on the same.

Love At First Sight

In one of his previous interviews with Quint, Milind recalled his first meeting with Ankita. He shared, "I met her in a nightclub in Chennai. I never go to nightclubs. It was a rare occurrence that I was there... this was quite coincidental or meant to be. I was dancing with someone else and suddenly I saw her and I was like, ‘Oh my god! Who is that?!' I gave her my number and I said if she wanted she could call me and then she called me the next day and we started seeing each other... 2014 February. She was working in AirAsia at that time. She has just resigned, because she is moving to Bombay and Air Asia doesn't have a base in Bombay."

The Lovebirds Don't Care A Damn About Getting Trolled

Milind and Ankita often find themselves being subjected to unsavoury comments on social media due to their age difference. But Milind is least bothered. He was quoted as saying, "I don't really bother about it all. The people who talk about it don't really know us, so it's actually amusing."