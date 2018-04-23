 »   »   » Milind Soman Says 'I Love You' To Wife Ankita Konwar; Also See New Inside Pictures From The Wedding

Awww!

"Milind Soman captioned the picture as saying, "To love forever and a new beginning everyday. I love you @earthy_5 pic : @brainuse @bohemyanblue alibag." How sweet is that!

Ankita Konwar's Post

Ankita also shared her wedding picture on Instagram and captioned it as saying, "Love always finds it's way. #foreveryouandi."

P.S. Love the way Milind is staring at his wife.

They're Love

A friend of Milind Soman named Arunima Roy, shared this beautiful picture of the couple from the wedding. Milind & Ankita are winning hearts and how!

You Two Are Goals!

Filmibeat wishes the newly-weds all the very best for their new beginning and may they never let anything affect their love for each other.

On a related note, Milind's wedding was an intimate affair and it was attended by family and friends of the couple. They travelled to Alibaug to attend the marriage ceremony and the wedding mandap, that was erected outdoors, was decorated with Warli paintings, roses and marigold.