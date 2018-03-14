 »   »   » STRANGE! Mira Rajput Gets IGNORED By Most Of Celebs In The Absence Of Shahid Kapoor At An Award Show

Mira Was There To Receive Shahid's Award

DNA quoted a source saying, "Mira (Rajput) was quietly sitting on one table. She had gone to collect the award on behalf of her hubby. Shahid couldn't be there since he's stationed in Tehri for his next film."

Celebs Turned A Blind Eye To Mira Rajput

"Nobody even walked up to her and exchanged the customary hellos, except a few. The funny thing is some of them were those who had attended Shahid's birthday party last year."

Did Mira Feel Bad?

Reportedly, Mira was least about these formal pleasantry and left the venue post collecting award in the behalf of hubby, Shahid Kapoor.

Here's Why Shahid Was Missing!

Shahid Kapoor had to skip the award as the actor is currently in Uttarakhand, shooting for his next film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The film also casts Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

Coming Back To Mira..

On a similar note, recently when Mira was asked to reveal her one bad habit that she would like to change in herself, she had said, "I think I binge a lot. I love food."

Mira, A Hardcore Foodie

"I absolutely love food. I am sure you must have seen on Instagram that I am just always following food posts. So, I think now, I am trying to make healthier choices, with food," further added Mira.

Mira On Her Career

Speaking about the same, she had said, "Yes, I would love to work, especially in a field that is creatively stimulating, but also allows me time with family. Perhaps something with food, or lifestyle."